Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vegetables NZ Thanks Growers For Continued Support (Fresh Vegetable Commodity Levy Referendum Result)

Tuesday, 25 June 2024, 11:00 am
Press Release: Vegetables New Zealand

More than 90% of fresh vegetable growers by value have voted to continue to support the work of Vegetables NZ through the fresh vegetable commodity levy.

‘The weighted dollar value of those in support of continuing the levy was 92.51% in the referendum,’ says Vegetables NZ chair, John Murphy.

‘Furthermore, 38.64% of eligible growers voted, with is more than double the percentage of growers who voted in 2018 (16.5%).’

John says Vegetables NZ’s immediate focus is on making it easier for growers to do what they do well – grow fresh, healthy vegetables for New Zealanders to enjoy.

‘We need to make sure vegetable growing – as a permitted activity – is nailed down as much as possible, so growers can continue to grow in the right way and bring beautiful fresh product to market.

‘Once that happens, it will take some of the pressure off growers, giving them the confidence and mental space to innovate and expand to meet increased demand.’

The next step in the levy renewal process is to make a formal application to the Minister of Agriculture to renew the fresh vegetable commodity levy order for another six years. The Minister is expected to make a decision by the end of the year.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Vegetables New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 