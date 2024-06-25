JOLT Hosts Transport Minister At Launch Of Its First Wellington EV Charger

Transport Minister Simeon Brown today joined electric vehicle (EV) charging network JOLT for the launch of its first free, fast and clean charging station in Wellington.

JOLT is building a network of market leading EV charging stations in New Zealand’s largest cities, combining state of the art technoloy with innovative urban design for an exceptional free, fast charging experience powered by 100% local certified renewable energy.

JOLT’s arrival in the capital means Wellingtonians can now charge for free and enjoy up to 50kms of driving range every day. That’s a saving about $1200 per year at a time when cost of living is top of mind for many. Once the 7kWh free daily allowance is reached, further charging is just 47 cents per kWh, significantly less than other public fast charging providers. All charging is conveniently managed through the JOLT app.

The first Wellington charger is at Investore Property’s retail site at 91 Johnsonville Road. JOLT aims to work with private landowners and local authorities to have more locations live across Greater Wellington by the end of the year.

Country Manager Chris Monaghan says, “JOLT has the capital and appetite to invest in Wellington’s urban infrastructure at the level Wellington needs to keep pace with EV growth, but it will take positive partnerships with site owners like Investore Property and with national and local government to deliver on that ambition.”

JOLT founder and CEO Doug McNamee says the company is on a mission to make electric transport more accessible and affordable. “We want New Zealanders to have the same access to fast, free, and clean EV charging that we offer in other cities around the world. We’re deploying at pace and scale and have been thrilled to see a 250% increase in new users in the past 12 months.”

JOLT has 34 EV charging sites live in Auckland and Christchurch.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

