Flick Wins Canstar Blue’s Electricity Award 2024

June 26, 2024: As winter temperatures drop, home power bills rise as we dust off our heat pumps and turn on our crockpots. However, while Canstar Blue’s latest research reveals that nearly three-quarters of Kiwis (71%) are electricity savvy and take active steps to reduce their power consumption, around half (45%) still worry about the size of their power bills.

Although despite this concern, just 39% of us have compared power companies in the past 12 months, and even fewer (13%) have switched providers. And, ultimately, the quickest and easiest way to cut the cost of your power bills is to switch to a provider that delivers better value for money.

For consumers interested in researching the best power retailers, Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers Electricity Award and Star Ratings are here to help.

This year for our award, over 3200 Kiwi power customers were asked to rate their electricity providers across categories including Value for Money, Customer Service and Overall Satisfaction.

And based on the results of our survey, this year’s award winner is clear: Flick.

This is the second time in three years that Flick has won Canstar Blue’s Electricity Award. And yet again, it wins by a clear margin. It is the only electricity company in our award ratings to earn a top 5-Star rating from its customers for Overall Satisfaction, Value for Money and Customer Service.

Tom Slee, Canstar Group Manager – Wealth, Health & New Zealand says of Flick’s award win: “Flick launched with the aim of disrupting the power establishment in New Zealand, and it’s a goal it has clearly achieved by winning our award twice in three years.

“Last year, Flick also won Canstar Blue’s Innovation Excellence Award for its Best Plan Promise, which ensures its customers are on the best Flick plan for their usage. So, the fact that Flick earns the highest rating in our awards survey for Value for Money shows that it’s sticking to that price promise and delivering fair and transparent power prices alongside great customer service.”

Neisha Ashaye, CMO, Flick says: “Flick was born out of an industry need to do things better for Kiwis. For us, that’s about sticking to our values of transparency, fairness and honesty and being deliberately on the side of our customers. We're intent on listening to what our customers tell us they want and need, and doing whatever we can to deliver on that.

“That’s why we created our Best Plan Promise, to review our customers’ power usage and let them know if they’d be better off on another Flick plan, and products like our Off Peak plan so our customers can access cheaper off-peak rates.

“To earn 5-star ratings in both Value for Money and Customer Service is a testament to those values and what they mean to our customers and our people here at Flick. We’re absolutely thrilled to win Canstar Blue’s Electricity Award again this year.”

Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Award

Canstar Blue’s latest Most Satisfied Customers | Electricity Award is based on a survey of 3269 Kiwi electricity customers, who rated their suppliers across categories including: Overall Satisfaction, Customer Service and Value for Money.

Canstar Blue’s Electricity Award is designed to help consumers make more informed choices and sits alongside Canstar Blue’s other utility and telco awards, covering broadband, mains and bottled gas and mobile phone plans.

© Scoop Media

