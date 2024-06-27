Celebrating The Growth Of Māori-Owned Technology Businesses In 2024

This year marks a significant milestone for Māori-owned technology enterprises as highlighted in the 2024 Toi Hangarau report.

Toi Hangarau presents 85 tech companies employing 1,300 full-time equivalent staff. The top 12 earners have generated revenues of $160.5 million.

Robyn Kamira, CEO of Pāua Interface and founder of the report, emphasises that while these companies are increasing their economic footprint, the low Māori participation in the tech sector overall needs to be elevated from an 'issue' to a 'risk'.

An estimated 4.8% of the country’s technology workforce is Māori. "Given that the Māori population is around 17%, we might expect a similar proportion in the tech sector," says Kamira.

She notes in comparison, the 24 surveyed "deep dive" enterprises In Toi Hangarau boast an impressive 24% of their Māori workforce are in technical roles (developers, architects, cyber security, IT project managers), up from 22% last year—and over five times higher than the national figure.

Tech Users Association of New Zealand CEO Craig Young emphasises that highlighting the need for skills is one to take very seriously. He adds, "Toi Hangarau is an incredibly important taonga for spotlighting Māori tech engagement and for the overall sector in Aotearoa. Understanding and supporting organisations like those included in the report will help us build a vibrant, diverse, and uniquely New Zealand technology sector."

Designed to enhance the prosperity and economic impact of Māori-owned tech businesses, the report aims to increase the visibility and success of the enterprises by sharing valuable data and insights.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

These insights empower the enterprises and their supporters to achieve their goals and contribute to New Zealand's thriving technological and business landscape and economy.

"It’s clear these businesses are not only expanding their economic reach but also paving the way for greater Māori participation in the tech sector," says Elle Archer, Executive Chair Te Ao Matihiko. "The report underscores the crucial role of these enterprises in driving innovation, economic prosperity, and inter-generational ownership within Aotearoa, New Zealand."

“This important annual study of the rapidly growing Māori tech sector is further evidence of both the energy and the opportunity,” says Graeme Muller, chief executive of industry body NZTech. “It is one of the fastest-growing parts of the tech sector and is creating tech that is good for the future of Aotearoa and good for the world.”

The Toi Hangarau companies have set ambitious goals to generate economic value, and their contributions are pivotal in fostering a prosperous New Zealand. They continue to evolve positively, making solid contributions to the nation's economic well-being.

While the number and revenues of Māori technology businesses are growing, the report identifies a need for accelerated growth. It highlights areas where these enterprises excel, potential growth opportunities, and how they are building their Māori tech workforces.

Marissa Brindley, Head of Tech & Innovation at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, says, "As a supporter of Māori-owned tech enterprises, Toi Hangarau empowers Tātaki Auckland Unlimited to identify strategic areas where our influence can help drive sustainable economic growth and foster innovation, enriching our communities.”

The focus of many companies is both commercial and non-commercial, with an emphasis on economic impact and inter-generational benefits.

The report explores the rapid technological advancements that Toi Hangarau enterprises face, particularly in Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI). It offers predictions, trends, and strategic guidelines to help navigate these advancements.

Marissa Brindley, Head of Tech & Innovation at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, says, "Toi Hangarau is an important resource, rich with valuable data and insights. It highlights the growth of Māori-owned technology businesses and showcases their substantial economic contributions, which are pivotal to the success of the technology industry at large.”

Key findings:

There are 85 Toi Hangarau enterprises in 2024, up from 72 in 2023.

The oldest enterprise boasts an impressive 51 years of operation.

Collectively, these enterprises represent 909 years of business experience and employ 1,300 full-time equivalent staff and contractors.

The trend towards global markets is evident, with 35% of enterprises participating internationally, including 42% of the 12 highest-earning enterprises with revenues over $5 million.

The combined estimated revenues of these 12 heavyweight enterprises earning over $5 million revenues, is $160.5 million, up from last year's $120.4 million.

Acknowledgements: Pāua Interface extends our heartfelt thanks to all supporters and sponsors, and the Toi Hangarau enterprises and their founders for their generous contributions and insights. The collective effort has resulted in this second edition of Toi Hangarau, available at no cost to our readers and stakeholders. www.toihangarau.nz

Maunga and Moana sponsors/funders:

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

Te Matarau

Te Hapori Matihiko

Callaghan Innovation

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and The Southern Initiative

Ngāti Tamatērā PSGE

Te Ao Matihiko

Ara Ake, Future Energy Development

InternetNZ

About Toi Hangarau: Toi Hangarau is committed to enhancing the prosperity and economic impact of Māori-owned technology businesses. By increasing their visibility and providing valuable data and insights, Toi Hangarau aims to contribute to their success and New Zealand's economy.

© Scoop Media

