Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Have Your Say On Overseas Investment (Build-to-rent And Similar Rental Developments) Amendment Bill

Thursday, 27 June 2024, 1:53 pm
Press Release: The Finance and Expenditure Committee

The Chair of the Finance and Expenditure Committee is calling for submissions on the Overseas Investment (Build-to-rent and Similar Rental Developments) Amendment Bill. The closing date for submissions is 11.59pm on 28 July 2024.

The bill would amend the Overseas Investment Act 2005 to remove barriers to overseas investment in "build-to-rent" housing. It aims to do this by creating a new streamlined test that would allow overseas investors to buy existing large rental developments, provided they meet the requirements of the investor test.

For the purposes of the bill, “build-to-rent” housing is large-scale rental developments of at least 20 residential dwellings.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think:

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 28 July 2024.

For more details about the bill:

  • Read the full content of the bill
  • Read how to make a submission
  • Watch what has been said about the bill in Parliament
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from The Finance and Expenditure Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 