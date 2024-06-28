Rotorua Tourism Shines Bright With Four Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

(Photo/Supplied)

Rotorua is bursting with pride as three of its premier tourism attractions have been honoured with four prestigious Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, highlighting the city's unparalleled experiences and natural beauty.

Rotorua Canopy Tours’ Original Tour has set an exceptional standard, earning two coveted Best of the Best Things to Do awards. It clinched the number one spot in the Top Experiences New Zealand category and achieved an impressive 10th place in the Nature & Outdoors – World category. This recognition underscores Rotorua Canopy Tours’ commitment to providing unforgettable adventures while showcasing the region's stunning environment.

Rotorua Canopy Tours GM Paul Button says, “We are incredibly proud to be recognised as the #1 activity in New Zealand and among the top 10 nature activities in the world. The consistency of the awards is incredibly humbling and rewards the energy and effort we put into our biodiversity work and the visitor experience.”

Rotorua Rafting has also made waves, securing fourth place in the Top Experiences New Zealand category. Their incredible rafting experiences on the Kaituna River leave visitors in awe by combining whitewater thrills within pristine, breath-taking scenery with captivating cultural history, all the while heading toward the world’s highest commercially rafted Tutea Falls.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Adding to the city’s accolades, Real Rotorua has achieved seventh place in the Top Experiences New Zealand category. Their authentic and immersive Nocturnal Adventure Glow Worm Tour offers manuhiri a unique opportunity to connect with the local culture, landscapes and colonies of the famously incandescent, native glow worm, further enhancing Rotorua’s reputation as a must-visit destination.

Andrew Wilson, CE of RotoruaNZ, says, “We are incredibly proud of Rotorua Canopy Tours, Rotorua Rafting, and Real Rotorua for their outstanding achievements. These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our tourism operators – not only these three, but all of whom consistently deliver world-class experiences. Rotorua’s recognition on a global platform like Tripadvisor not only brings honour to our city but also reinforces our commitment to providing exceptional tourism experiences to our visitors.”

These accolades from Tripadvisor, based on reviews and ratings from travellers around the world, reaffirm Rotorua's status as a premier destination for adventure and nature enthusiasts. The city continues to attract visitors with its rich cultural heritage, world-class spa and wellness activities, geothermal wonders, and diverse outdoor and adventure activities.

For more information about these award-winning attractions, please visit their respective websites:

Rotorua Canopy Tours: https://www.canopytours.co.nz/

Rotorua Rafting: https://www.rotorua-rafting.co.nz/

Real Rotorua: https://realrotorua.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

