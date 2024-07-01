Flicks Announces New Membership Offering, With Rewards From Key Partner Brands In New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand, 1st July 2024 – Vista Group’s leading cinema, and streaming guide Flicks is pleased to announce a new membership offering for their users. On July 1, Flicks launched a new membership offering, where new and existing members can enjoy an improved watchlist feature to organise their content all in one place, plus more.

Key benefits of the membership include access to advanced features of creating a watchlist, where users can track the movies and shows they want to see, receive notifications when they land in cinemas or on streaming, and get rewards from partner brands, win tickets and invites to exclusive screenings.

“We have listened to what the Flicks users want, and brought it to life with our brand new memberships. There is a need for our fans to stay on top of the shifting release schedule, be it in cinemas or streaming. Often people miss out on what they want to see because they are unaware of what titles are available and where,” says Tina Chou, Marketing Manager of Flicks. “There is also an interesting universal truth where we are constantly recommended movies or shows to watch by friends and family, but have no central destination to organise the information. The new Flicks membership solves this problem.”

In addition, Flicks now rewards their fans by offering discounts and tickets from partner brands. New Zealand members can enjoy a range of benefits, including discounts from Reading Cinemas, Neon, and HelloFresh, as well as prizes from PlayStation and Delivereasy. These partners have been carefully selected to further elevate the Flicks experience whether they are entertaining at home or in cinemas. Flicks membership is free for users to join.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Flicks was launched in 2005, and is available in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Reaching over 22M unique users globally each year, Flicks provides users with cinema listings, streaming guides, reviews, and opinion-led editorial content. Their content helps make the decision about what to watch – and where to watch it – easier.

About Vista Group International:

Vista Group International Ltd (Vista Group) is a public company, founded in New Zealand in 1996 and listed on both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges in 2014 (NZX & ASX: VGL). Vista Group is a global leader in providing tech solutions to the international film industry. With brands including Vista, Veezi, Movio, Numero, Maccs, Flicks and Powster, Vista Group’s expertise covers cinema management software; loyalty, moviegoer engagement and marketing; film distribution software; box office reporting; creative studio solutions; and the Flicks movie, cinema and streaming website and app.

© Scoop Media

