TomatoesNZ Welcomes Re-opening Of Australia For Export Of Fresh NZ Tomatoes

New Zealand tomato growers are welcoming the news that they can export fresh tomatoes to Australia again.

“TomatoesNZ has worked with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) for nearly two years to re-open the Australia market,” says TomatoesNZ General Manager, Dinah Cohen.

Australia had been closed to the export of fresh New Zealand tomatoes since April 2021, when the Pepino Mosaic Virus (PepMV) was detected in a commercial greenhouse.

“TomatoesNZ and MPI have worked together to develop a code of practice, giving Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) the assurance it needs, to enable fresh tomatoes to be exported from New Zealand once again,” says Dinah.

"We thank MPI for working with DAFF on our behalf to manage the re-opening.”

