Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TomatoesNZ Welcomes Re-opening Of Australia For Export Of Fresh NZ Tomatoes

Monday, 1 July 2024, 12:20 pm
Press Release: TomatoesNZ

New Zealand tomato growers are welcoming the news that they can export fresh tomatoes to Australia again.

“TomatoesNZ has worked with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) for nearly two years to re-open the Australia market,” says TomatoesNZ General Manager, Dinah Cohen.

Australia had been closed to the export of fresh New Zealand tomatoes since April 2021, when the Pepino Mosaic Virus (PepMV) was detected in a commercial greenhouse.

“TomatoesNZ and MPI have worked together to develop a code of practice, giving Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) the assurance it needs, to enable fresh tomatoes to be exported from New Zealand once again,” says Dinah.

"We thank MPI for working with DAFF on our behalf to manage the re-opening.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TomatoesNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 