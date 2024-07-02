Coast’s Feel Good 500 Countdown Returns With Dynamic Billboard Integration By Go Media

Get ready to feel the good vibes as Coast, New Zealand's premier radio station for feel-good music, joins forces with Go Media, the country's largest independent outdoor media provider, for the Coast Feel Good 500 Countdown.

Running from Monday 1 July to Friday 5 July, the Coast Feel Good 500 Countdown promises listeners a journey through the top 500 feel-good songs of all time, as voted by Coast listeners. Each song played on air will be complemented by dynamic nationwide Go Media billboards and digital ads, instantly informing audiences about the current track and its position in the countdown.

Powered by an innovative marketing automation platform developed in New Zealand by AdTrek, this synchronised digital display simulcast aims to enhance listener engagement and create an immersive experience for Coast's dedicated audience.

Toni Street, Coast Breakfast host, is thrilled to kick off this year’s countdown and has already picked her top three predictions.

"I love this time of year; it just adds excitement to Coast’s already top-notch playlist! Last year's champion, Tina Turner's The Best, sets the bar high for this year's contenders. My top three picks this year in descending order are: Disco Inferno - The Tramps, Until I Found You - Stephen Sanchez, with Unwritten by Natasha Bedingfield taking out the number one spot!"

David Brice, Coast Content Director, says: “We know our listeners love this countdown, and the live billboard campaign with Go Media is such an important element in bringing the countdown to life. They add another layer of engagement, drive in-car listening, and build brand recognition."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

James Butcher, NZME Chief Commercial Officer, highlights the opportunities for advertisers that campaigns like this can bring. “Not only does this dynamic campaign enhance brand recognition, but it also provides our commercial partners with opportunities to maximise their visibility and impact in the market. By integrating dynamic billboards with a hugely popular music countdown, we enhance brand engagement and reach across multiple platforms, driving significant value for our advertising partners.”

Tonica Cassie-Alatini, Senior Account Manager at Go Media, says: "For the fourth year, Go Media’s support continues with Coast's Feel Good 500 – a fun, innovative campaign capturing the attention of listeners nationwide. It's a real privilege for us to be involved once again as it holds a special place in our hearts and leads the charge in dynamic executions in the out of home space."

© Scoop Media

