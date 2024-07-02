Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Budget Car Rentals Drives Away With Top Customer Satisfaction Award For 2024

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 9:55 am
Press Release: Budget Car Rental New Zealand

Budget Car Rentals has been named the best New Zealand car rental company in the prestigious Canstar Blue’s 2024 Satisfaction Awards.

In taking the top spot, Budget was the only car rental company to achieve a perfect five-star rating in all categories, including value for money, transparency of costs and fees, customer service, availability of vehicle booked and booking process.

Based on independent research and customer satisfaction ratings, Canstar Blue is a consumer review and comparison website dedicated to helping New Zealanders make better-informed purchase decisions. Focused on product and service excellence, it strives to represent the real voice for consumers.

The key driver for consumer satisfaction according to Canstar Blue’s rental car research is customer service (35%) followed by value for money (30%) and transparency of cost and fees (17%).

“Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at Budget, so to have this endorsement directly from them is incredibly satisfying. This award also recognises our staff’s dedication to getting Kiwis to the good stuff while maintaining a seamless and exceptional experience.” Bryn McGoldrick, General Manager, Budget, New Zealand says.

Tom Slee, Canstar Group Manager – Wealth, Health & New Zealand says, “We use independent research to assess customer satisfaction with a huge range of product and service providers in order to help New Zealanders make better purchasing decisions. Our ratings are based on real-world experiences, and this year we are delighted to report that in a competitive market, Budget Car Rentals is exceeding customer expectations in every category.”

Budget New Zealand is currently offering a free upgrade to an SUV or rent for seven days and pay for five. For information on both deals go tohttps://www.budget.co.nz/en/offers/nz-offers

© Scoop Media

