Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Housing Market Remains In Recovery Mode

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 11:07 am
Press Release: Barfoot and Thompson

The arrival of winter had no impact on the Auckland housing market in June with sales prices edging higher than those in May.

“From a price perspective, June’s trading was positive with the median price at $1,020,000 hovering around where it has been for the previous three months,” said Barfoot & Thompson Director, Stephen Barfoot.

“Compared to the median price for June last year, it was 2.5 percent higher.

“The average sales price was more robust, edging up 4.5 percent over that for May to $1,236,336, which is 12.6 percent ahead of where it was this time last year.

“Both the median and average sales prices are now sitting well above the bottom of the price cycle which was experienced in June and July last year.

“Sales numbers at 681 were down a quarter on those for last month. May was a standout month for sales this year, and there is invariably a seasonal decline in sales as winter approaches.

“In the first six months of this calendar year, sales are well ahead of the first six months trading last year. This year we have sold 4499 homes compared to 3513 last year, an increase of 28.1 percent.

“With overall higher sales numbers and prices remaining constant, the market remains in recovery mode rather than going backward.

“At 1506, a high number of new listings continued to hit the market, and at month end we had 5736 properties on our books, nearly a third higher than in June last year.

“A feature of June’s trading was the strength of sales in the top price segments, with 61, or 9 percent of sales, being above $2 million, with 19 of these sales being more than $3 million.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“In the last 7 months we have only once sold more homes in the above $3 million price bracket than we did last month (In March of this year).”

Barfoot& Thompson knows Auckland best.It is the city’s leading real estate company, selling around one in three Auckland residential homes, significantly ahead of all other competitor brands.

JunePrevious Month

Previous

3 Month

Average

June 2023

Average Price

$1,236,336

$1,182,630

+4.5%

$1,207,651

+2.4%

$1,097,896

+12.6%

Median Price

$1,020,000

$1,011,900

+0.8%

$1,023,000

-0.3%

$995,000

+2.5%

Sales

681

916

-25.7%

894

-23.8%

711

-4.2%

New Listings

1506

1695

-11.2%

1742

-13.5%

1266

+19%

Month-End Stock

5736

5763

-0.1%

5758

+2.3%

4277

+31.3%

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Barfoot and Thompson on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 