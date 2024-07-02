New Zealand Law Firms Struggle To Attract Top Legal Talent Amid Global Competition

LawFuel Jobs & News Network - The 2024 LawFuel Law Job Survey reveals that New Zealand law firms are grappling with intense competition to attract and retain top legal talent, both locally and internationally.

The survey highlights significant opportunities for skilled lawyers, particularly in Auckland and other key regions such as Queenstown, Tauranga, New Plymouth, Dunedin, and Hamilton.

Adapting to Evolving Expectations

Law firms and in-house legal teams are being forced to adapt their offerings to meet evolving candidate expectations around work-life balance, flexibility, and career development. This shift is driven by the need to attract and retain top talent in a highly competitive market.

Economic Uncertainty and Job Security

The precarious economic situation has made some lawyers hesitant to change jobs, preferring the security of their current roles. "Locally, due to the economy being precarious, lawyers have not been as active in the market, wanting to remain secure in their current roles rather than risk being the new employee and potentially at risk," said a senior recruiter.

Increased Salaries and Benefits

The competition for legal talent has led to increased salaries and benefits packages. Nearly half of New Zealand private practices are prepared to boost remuneration packages significantly to attract or retain legal staff.

Growth in In-House Legal Departments

There has been significant growth in in-house legal departments, with SEEK reporting a 67 percent increase in in-house role listings over the past three months. This growth is creating additional competition for law firms, particularly from experienced lawyers with regulatory, commercial, public law, and related expertise.

Public Sector Stability

Despite recent budget cuts and restructuring in the public sector, there has not been a significant reduction in legal jobs. Recruiters note that public service roles remain stable, with strong demand for lawyers in Wellington and Auckland.

Overseas Opportunities

The movement of young lawyers overseas, particularly to London and Australia, continues to impact the local market. Australian firms are increasingly open to hiring New Zealand lawyers, adding to the competition for local talent.

High Demand for Specialized Roles

There is high demand for lawyers specializing in Banking and Finance, Corporate, M&A, and Litigation roles. Additionally, there is growing demand for personal injury, employment law, and property and planning specialists, driven by new issues around climate and carbon credit reporting.

Work-Life Balance and Flexibility

Firms are focusing on offering attractive benefits and flexible work arrangements to appeal to candidates seeking better work-life balance. This includes creating inclusive work environments, offering competitive compensation packages, mental health services, and clear career progression and professional development programs.

Conclusion

The competitive nature of the legal profession in New Zealand is set to continue, with increased demand for experienced legal talent impacting the landscape for the foreseeable future.

