Eventfinda’s Innovative Ticketing & Services A Perfect Match For Technology-Driven New Plymouth District Council Venues

Eventfinda, New Zealand's largest independent ticketing provider, is proud to announce a new partnership with two of the New Plymouth District Council Venues. Eventfinda’s dynamic ticketing and marketing platform will be the exclusive ticketing service for TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium. This collaboration shares the vision to enhance and grow event opportunities in the region.

The multi-purpose, technology-driven TSB Showplace is Taranaki's premier theatre and conference hub housing two main auditoriums – The TSB Theatre and the Theatre Royal. It hosts a variety of events from theatrical performances, conferences, orchestral shows, comedy nights, cabarets and more intimate gatherings. TSB Stadium boasts three full-sized sports courts and a mezzanine area. Its expansive 2000 square metre floor space can transform seamlessly from hosting local sports to staging commercial events, trade shows, concerts, or corporate dinners.

The Eventfinda platform supports the ambitions of these modern venues by providing flexibility and efficiency for all stakeholders. Anna Magdalinos, Eventfinda’s Head of ticketing said,

“We’re delighted to be able to contribute to New Plymouth District Council’s vision to be a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital with a focus on Kotahitanga (working together). Eventfinda’s technology will help ensure they continue to create opportunities for the community to attend an array of events and sporting activities. Our platform’s flexibility offers all the layers of traditional ticketing with the advantages of self-service functionality, complementing the multiple needs of these venues and meeting their challenge of adapting and future-proofing their ticketing.”

A customer-centric approach is a core value for both organisations so the ticketing technology needs to deliver on that front for both the venue teams and their local community patrons. A reliable, proven, robust platform that could provide simple, fast transactions and offer multiple ticketing functionalities and ticket types was essential to ensure customer satisfaction while maximising sales.

The everyday practicalities and challenges of venues with such diverse events require a collaborative ticketing partnership.

Eventfinda’s vast experience will ensure a high degree of stakeholder satisfaction, ensure timely levels of service and provide accurate information. A high standard of analytics and reporting is also available 24/7, live and in real-time for event organisers.

The new partnership is a testament to Eventfinda’s reputation and ability to deliver the best for local venues and their communities. James McGlinn, Eventfinda CEO commented,

“The ticketing partnership with TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium aligns with our dedication to a data-driven and customer-centric approach. Our team look forward to going above and beyond with the TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium teams to ensure consistent delivery of exceptional ticketing experiences, improving operations and supporting the venues to acquire the best national and international events.”

Chade Julie, Manager Venues and Events, New Plymouth District Council added,

“We are delighted to be partnering with Eventfinda in what is an exciting step forward for the TSB Showplace and TSB Stadium. The two venues host a wide variety of event experiences all year round, from community events through to some of the biggest names in music, entertainment and sport. We’re confident the Eventfinda partnership will support us in continuing to deliver exceptional service to our audiences and hirers”.

