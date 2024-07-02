Disabled Whānau To Embark On A Transformative Journey With Thrive Whaikaha Wānanga

Our disabled whānau will embark on a transformative journey with our Thrive Whaikaha Wānanga. Over the month of August, we will hold four sessions supporting our access community with their entrepreneurial visions. Whether brimming with a fresh business idea, seeking guidance to grow their existing venture, or purely an entrepreneurial spirit and would love to work for themselves, this immersive experience will equip our participants with the tools and confidence needed to navigate the business landscape.

At Thrive, we understand that entrepreneurship can feel daunting and isolating at times. That's why we're committed to providing a supportive environment where a little encouragement can go a long way. With a blend of hands-on activities, expert guidance, and invaluable resources, our wānanga serves as a springboard for participants to overcome fears and gain the knowledge and skills essential for success.

Recognising the unmet needs of individuals with disabilities in our region's commercial ecosystem, we're proud to introduce an exclusive "Be Your Own Boss" business wānanga dedicated to people with disabilities, and their whānau.

We are fortunate enough to have the support and guidance of Minnie Baragwanath. Accessibility advocate, author, and founder of Be. Lab, New Zealand’s one-stop-shop for accessibility. Minnie brings with her a lifetime's knowledge around advocating for the access community including setting up Aotearoa’s first ever future focused accessibility hot house and incubator for access entrepreneurs; the Global Centre for Possibility (GCOP). Last year, both Minnie and the GCOP relocated to their new home in Whanganui where they are now working in partnership with a range of progressive accessibility initiatives to nurture access design, innovation and entrepreneurship. Thrive Whanganui is so grateful to have Minnie’s support to transform their “Be Your Own Boss” Wananga into a programme that they believe will become Aotearoa’s most accessible business start-up course.

“As an entrepreneur who lives with disability, I know firsthand what is needed to support our access entrepreneurs to thrive. Society rarely, if ever, thinks about disabled people as business owners and innovators in the economy and yet many of the worlds leading business minds live with an impairment. I am so deeply honoured to be working with James and the fabulous team at Thrive Whanganui. Their work in this space is directly challenging outmoded and limiting ideas about what people with a disability can actually contribute to the economy and the world around us.” Minnie Baragwanath.

Thrive Whanganui are now accepting expressions of interest in this course which will be free of charge to participants and will run every Tuesday for the month of August 2024.

