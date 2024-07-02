International Collaboration Ensures Tūrangi & Taupō Foodbanks Provide More Free-Range Venison Mince To Families In Need

Amidst New Zealand’s cost of living crisis and global challenges, a noteworthy collaboration between the Central North Island Sika Foundation and Blood Origins – The HEART of Hunting has boosted the efforts of the Tūrangi and Taupō Foodbanks to support local families who are struggling to make ends meet.

Blood Origins, a US-based not-for-profit promoting conservation and ethical hunting practices, announced this week in their popular podcast that they have raised close to $20,000 (US$12,000) for the Sika Foundation’s Foodbank support project.

The donation comes on top of a previous cash injection of $41,000 (US$25,000) from Blood Origins in support of the Sika Foundation’s Whio Protection Predator Trapping Programme in 2023.

This significant cash donation means the Sika Foundation can accelerate their Foodbank support project and stock the Tūrangi and Taupō foodbanks’ freezers with sustainably sourced, high-quality free-range venison mince for at least 2 years.

“Since the start of the project in May 2020, more than 6000 kg of clean, organic protein has been delivered to families in need. This is an incredible milestone, and it highlights the huge value our game animals have to local communities,” explains New Zealand wildlife ecologist and Secretary of the Sika Foundation, Cam Speedy.

The Sika Foundation meticulously manages the donation process in partnership with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), ensuring all donated meat from recreational hunts meets all safety standards.

“The meat has been sourced in the Central North Island and is mostly provided by recreational hunters. The regulations for donating recreational catch are strictly followed and the packages are labelled according to MPI’s instructions,” Cam explains.

“We cannot thank Blood Origins, Sea Dragon Giving Fund and the Wildlife Education Center at Legends Ranch enough for their incredible generosity. This is a huge help to local families that are facing hardship, as it will enable us to keep the Foodbanks’ freezers nice and full for quite some time.”

“We are also thankful to all the New Zealand hunters who generously donate their venison and to Ashhurst Engineering & Construction, CasPak Ltd, Print.com Ltd, Genesis Energy Ltd (Tongariro Power Scheme) and Farm & Game Meat Processors Ltd Taupō for their ongoing support.”

