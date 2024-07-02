Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Baby Biscuits Recalled Due To Possible Animal Droppings

Tuesday, 2 July 2024, 6:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Food Safety

New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) is supporting Tokyo Food Company Ltd and Wholesale Club in their recall of imported Morinaga brand Manna Bolo baby biscuits because the products may contain animal droppings.

“The concern with these biscuits is that they are marketed at babies and young children, who could get seriously sick from bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella if they swallow animal droppings,” says NZFS deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“These products should not be eaten. People can return them to the place of purchase for a refund or, if that’s not possible, throw them away.”

The affected products are imported and have also been recalled in Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong. They are sold at ethnic grocery stores nationwide.

Visit NZFS’s recall page for more information and photographs of the affected product.

Symptoms of salmonellosis and E. coli infection include stomach cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and throwing up.

If your child has consumed any of these biscuits and you are concerned for their health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

NZFS has not received any complaints or notifications of associated illness.

The products have been removed from store shelves and have not been re-exported.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Japanese food safety authorities are responsible for this matter, and we have not been informed which type of animal dropping this might be,” Mr Arbuckle said.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page.

For more information, contact New Zealand Food Safety’s media team on NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Food Safety on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 