New Global Rideshare Company Ario Launches First In New Zealand With World’s Most Advanced E-scooter

Caption: Ario’s new e-scooter advancements provide rider behaviour regulators, better rider stability and less accidental toppling (Photo/Supplied)

International transport innovator and public rideshare company Ario announces today New Zealand is the first country it is operating in.

With an Auckland Council licence obtained for West Auckland and plans underway for licence applications country-wide, New Zealanders are the first in the world with access to the most advanced shared e-scooter on the market, via Ario’s rideshare app.

Ario has used cutting-edge science and design to address the shared e-scooter industry’s major access and safety issues, leading the way in the micro mobility rideshare space globally.

With its next-generation three-wheeled e-scooter, Ario has reimagined the public e-scooter experience in order to serve pedestrians as much as riders and reduce injuries across the board.

Through the use of industry leading advancements like remote parking technology, 360-degree sensors and cameras, a three-wheeled design and patented suspension system, stability and braking safety are increased. Parking in accessways and in the middle of footpaths can be deterred; and the units are each used more and last longer, meaning less scooters in landfill.

Ario New Zealand General Manager Adam Muirson says Ario’s world-leading technology is an exciting rideshare development for New Zealand communities.

“Sustainable transport options, including shared e-scooters, are vital to the liveability of urban centres. Ario’s design innovation, which addresses the industry’s deep-seated issues, is essential for pedestrians, councils and riders across the motu to enjoy a more accessible and safe urban environment,” says Muirson.

He says Ario will is a game-changer for Aotearoa’s shared e-scooter experience.

“Ario is a safer, smarter and more sustainable e-scooter which is going to make everyone on the footpath happier. We can’t wait for New Zealanders, both on and off our scooters, to experience the Ario difference,” he says.

Before designing their first e-scooter product in 2021, the Ario team looked at global e-scooter usage. They found the ways in which existing micro-mobility schemes were letting down both people and the environment, and have done their best to remedy these with their innovative designs.

“While we’ve used this data in our current designs, ultimately our plan is to take both rider and pedestrian risk out of the e-scooter equation,” says Muirson.

Thanks to these improvements, Ario has already gained some support from New Zealand disability and walking advocacy groups who see the value in this new technology being introduced to their communities.

Caption: Ario’s patented ‘dual wishbone’ suspension system designed to improve rider safety (Photo/Supplied)

Safety and Access

ACC data shows e-scooter riders typically have a higher rate of injury than other transport types, often due to isolated falls.* Ario has mitigated this with its patented suspension system and three-wheel design which keeps riders stable when moving over uneven surfaces and improves rider balance.

The same ACC report showed that 74% of e-scooter rider claims are for injuries not worse than a serious cut or gash; however Muirson says isolated e-scooter falls are still too common.

“While the data shows that the majority of e-scooter falls only cause minor injuries, this is still a burden on our healthcare system, so the more falls we can prevent through Ario’s superior stability, the better,” he says.

Ario’s other safety advancements include an anti-toppling feature to protect footpath access and additional sensors which can detect poor parking, vandalism and, in the future, risky riding.

If a person ignores rider guidelines and parks in the middle of an accessway, Ario can detect this through onboard sensors and alert their operations team. The team can then use remote piloting technology to repark the scooter somewhere more safe in minutes, guided safely by 360-degree onboard cameras.

Technology is also in development for users to summon a ride to their exact location, or end their ride anywhere and then remotely park their scooter to a safer place using remote valet parking.

Privacy and Social Awareness

Ario enforces a strict privacy policy approved by their New Zealand legal team and aligned to New Zealand privacy law. The on-board cameras are used minimally for operational purposes where there is a net benefit to the public or environment.

Muirson says the device sensors gather data with a high degree of accuracy and anonymity.

Outside of remote piloting to free-up footpaths, a short camera recording enables the accurate recovery of dumped scooters in waterways, another industry first.

“Scooters parked poorly can be shifted by our team remotely and within minutes, to help keep accessways clear, where current providers can take up to two days to respond. Risky riding, antisocial behaviour, vandalism or illegal dumping in waterways can be identified and responded to instantly,” says Muirson.

Sustainability and Affordability

E-scooters encourage people to replace short, private vehicle trips with a more sustainable option.

Riding with Ario also costs the same as current e-scooter providers, and while most public e-scooters currently on the market have a typical lifespan of two years, Ario’s are specified to a five year lifespan and boast a robust single cast frame. This means fewer devices should end up in landfills over time.

Ario’s operations team uses a fleet of customised electric vehicles, a first in the Australasian micromobility industry. These new standards make Ario’s operational model more environmentally responsible, and the company has ambitious goals in this area in keeping with its market-leading ethos.

