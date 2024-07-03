For The Fourth Year In A Row, 100% Home Wins Canstar Blue’s Electronics Retailers Award

Kiwi consumers love their tech. Canstar’s latest research for its Electronics Retailers Award reveals that 50% would rather pay more for a quality electrical appliance and over a third (35%) are prepared to pay a premium for the latest technology.

Kiwi electronics consumers also love 100% Home’s appliance stores. Few brands in Canstar Blue’s consumer ratings earn the distinction of four award wins in a row. However, that’s what 100% Home has achieved this year, as the winner of Canstar Blue’s 2024 Most Satisfied Customers | Electronics Retailers Award.

100% Home’s focus on great service and advice, as well as its competitive pricing, is reflected in its award ratings, which are based on feedback from thousands of New Zealand consumers.

In this year’s award ratings, 100% Home is the only brand to score a top 5-Star rating for Overall Satisfaction. Notably, it’s also the only retailer to score 5 Stars for Customer Service and Value for Money, which are the two most important factors for Kiwis when rating their electronics store choices, according to Canstar Blue’s research.

Tom Slee, Canstar Group Manager – Wealth, Health & New Zealand says of 100% Home’s win: “To win one Canstar Blue award is an impressive feat, but to win four in a row is quite remarkable.

“In this year’s award, 100% Home’s customers give it near perfect ratings across all measures of customer satisfaction, which is testament to 100% Home’s focus on providing great service and advice, as well as competitive prices. It’s a thoroughly deserved win.”

Craig Robertson, CEO of Home Group Services, the 100% Home Support Office, says, “To be recognised as best in class by your customers four years running is outstanding and all credit must go to the store owners who proudly serve their local communities. We are genuinely proud to be local and service clearly does matter 100%.”

Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers | Electronics Retailers Award

Canstar Blue’s latest Most Satisfied Customers | Electronics Retailers Award is based on a survey of 2396 Kiwis, who rated their choice of electronics retailers across categories including Overall Satisfaction, Customer Service and Value for Money.

Canstar Blue’s retail awards are designed to help consumers make more informed choices, and sit alongside its utility and telco awards, covering electricity, broadband, gas and mobile phones.

