Bay Of Plenty Distillery Picks Up Silver Awards At World’s Largest And Most Influential Spirit Awards

Some of the Kaimai Distillery award winning gins that are receiving accolades from international judges. (Photo/Supplied)

Following hard on the heels of a clean sweep of medals for their full gin range at the recent London Spirits Competition, Kaimai Distillery has continued its award-winning streak picking up two silver medals at the prestigious 2024 International Wine and Spirits Competition (IWSC).

Agatha’s Tears Dark Gin and Emily’s Garden Gin have both picked up silver medals, delighting Kaimai Distillery Owner and head distiller Wayne Chowles and Co-distiller Leah James.

“Being a part of such a large category of gins for this year’s IWSC awards was an absolute honour,” says Wayne. “To pick up one award is always exciting, but to have both of our entries recognised is just fantastic.”

Leah says the wins are further testament to their distillery process.

“Submitting them to international judging panels is an important part of the process. It allows us to see how well we line up against other gins. It feels amazing to be recognised for the quality we produce.”

Described as some of the most discerning and demanding palates in the industry, the IWSC judges spent three days tasting gins from different parts of the world.

In awarding Emily’s Garden Gin with a silver medal in the Contemporary Gin category the judges noted “An expressive tipple with pronounced flavours. Sweet tea, jasmine and peach notes are supported by warming botanicals, evolving into a complex, caramelised finish.”

Agatha’s Tears Dark Gin also impressed the judges who described the gin as having “Vibrant blue hue, clear botanical notes of citrus, pepper, and curry leaf on the nose. Sweet citrus palate with a full floral character. Long, satisfying finish, full of character. Well-made.”

In the recent London Spirits Competition Kaimai Distillery picked up an impressive six medals for their full gin range with gold for Agatha’s Tears Dark Gin, silver for Eliza’s Claim Dry Gin, Eliza’s Claim Gold Gin, Emily’s Garden Gin and Sirius’ Find Truffle Gin and a bronze for Eliza’s Claim Ruby Gin.

“We have always believed that the care and craftsmanship we put into all the products in our range will result in a premium product,” says Wayne. “The gin market is extremely competitive so, each time we receive an award, it’s a great endorsement of what we are doing.”

Leah describes the Kaimai Distillery story as one of craftsmanship meets passion.

“We’re extremely proud of the combination we have been able to achieve in our use of selected botanicals and quality distilling processes. We have been able to produce a premium range of gin and spirits that have their own distinctive and well-crafted flavours. Being recognised for this, by internationally respected judges is a huge accolade for all our hard work.”

“Kamai Distillery started as a hobby and it very quickly became a passion,” explains Wayne. “There’s a huge amount of work that goes into producing quality spirits. It’s about achieving excellence and authenticity in the flavours we infuse into our range of premium spirits.”

And with an impressive range of spirits already under the Kaimai Distillery label, Wayne says there’s even more to come.

“Our range is continually evolving. We already have our range of gin, moonshine, spiced rum and vodka and now we are adding to it. We are about to release an incredibly exciting new product range that will be a world first, and we can’t wait to share that with our growing customer base.”

If the new range is anything of the calibre of what Kaimai Distillery has created today, it’s a sure bet there’s plenty more awards and happy customers on the horizon.

