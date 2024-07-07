Tahini Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Salmonella

New Zealand Food Safety is supporting AB World Foods Pty Limited in its recall of Al’Fez branded tahini due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

Products affected by the recall include 160g jars of Al’Fez Tahini Paste with a batch marking of 3355 and a best before date of 06 2025.

Up-to-date information about affected products, including pictures, is available on New Zealand Food Safety’s recall webpage: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/food-safety-home/food-recalls-and-complaints/recalled-food-products/alfez-natural-tahini-paste/

“Salmonellosis can be serious, so it is important that people do not eat these products," says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“Symptoms can appear within 12 to 72 hours and include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Illness usually lasts between 4 and 7 days but, in more severe cases, it can go on for up to 10 days and cause more serious illness.

"If you have consumed any of these products and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 61 11 16.”

The affected product is imported to New Zealand from Australia and was manufactured in Poland. It has been sold throughout the South Island in selected Foodstuff South Island stores. The product has been removed from shelves.

Food importers are responsible for the safety of the food they bring in to sell in New Zealand.

In addition to this, certain high-risk foods, including tahini, require a food-safety clearance at the border. To gain food safety clearance, an importer may need to provide an official certificate, other documentation, or product may require sampling and testing when it arrives in New Zealand. No testing can be fail-safe, so the additional required controls put in place by an importer are critical.

"As is our usual practice, New Zealand Food Safety will be working with the food businesses involved to understand how the contamination occurred and prevent its recurrence.”

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any reports of associated illness.

© Scoop Media

