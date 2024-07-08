For The Tenth Straight Year, Skinny Wins Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers | Prepaid Mobile Award

July, 2024: Against stiff competition in a competitive market, Skinny’s prepaid mobile plans have once again exerted their dominance, by winning Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers | Prepaid Mobile Award for the tenth consecutive year.

For most Kiwis, a mobile is about more than just phoning a friend. Canstar Blue’s new research shows that for half of mobile phone users, it’s also the tool they use to organise their lives, their finances and keep entertained or up-to-date with current affairs. And at the heart of all mobile phone use is a great mobile phone plan provider. And that’s where Skinny clearly excels.

This year not only is Skinny our award winner, yet again it’s the only prepaid mobile phone provider to earn a top 5-Star Rating for Overall Satisfaction from its customers.

Tom Slee, Canstar Group Manager – Wealth, Health & New Zealand says: “To win a Canstar Blue Award is a great achievement, but to dominate an award for an entire decade is truly a remarkable feat.

“There’s a lot of competition in the prepaid market, and providers’ plans must cater to a wide range of price points and consumer needs. So for Skinny to rate consistently highly for customers satisfaction, indicates that its plans are not only meeting the data and call requirements of Kiwi consumers, but their budgets, too.”

Greg Clark, Consumer Director, Skinny and Spark, says: “We’re stoked that our customers have voted us number one for the 10th year in a row – it’s a testament to our brand promise of keeping prices low and customers happy. In this increasingly competitive prepaid market, we continue to look for innovative ways to reinforce our commitment to value and pass savings back to our customers. Put simply, we do what we say we’re going to do without any of the bells and whistles, and our customers clearly get behind that.”

Canstar Blue’s latest Most Satisfied Customers | Prepaid Mobile Award is based on a survey of 1714

Kiwis who have a prepaid mobile account, who rated their providers across categories including: Overall

Satisfaction, Customer Service and Value for Money. The award has been running since 2015, and Skinny has taken out top honours every year.

Canstar Blue’s Prepaid Mobile Award is designed to help mobile phone consumers make more informed choices and sits alongside Canstar Blue’s other utility and telco awards, covering electricity, broadband, mains gas and monthly mobile plans.

