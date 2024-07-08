Change Of Chair For The Wellington Sculpture Trust

Jane Black beside Collin Post 4 Plinths Project (Photo/Supplied)

The Wellington Sculpture Trust announced today that the Chair for the past 11 years, Sue Elliott, is stepping down at the end of June and Trustee, Jane Black, has been appointed to up the position from 28 June.

Sue Elliott who is remaining on as a member of the Trust board, said: “This past year the Trust celebrated its 40th anniversary and that feels like a good time to step down. I was a trustee for 11 years before being appointed to the chair in June 2013; that’s over half the life of the trust and a good innings. I am proud that I have overseen the installation of four permanent works, two further works dangerously close, and 11 temporary works, as well as the instigation of PARKing Day which we have now been running for 10 years.”

“It has been a wonderful experience working with so many artists, donors, Mayors, Councillors and Council staff, fabricators, landscape architects, our arts advisers, and many others to add to the wealth of public art in Wellington City.

“Most of all it has been a pleasure working with the team of dedicated trustees, who have put in hours and hours of unseen, dedicated work to fundraise, select, commission and assist with the logistics of getting each work installed.”

“It is good to hand over to such a strong Board with Jane Black at the helm. The outlook for the trust and its contribution to the city’s creative landscape is exciting.”

Jane Black has been on the Trust for nine years, Jane is an urban planner and has had long involvement in urban design matters in Wellington including development and management of the waterfront over the last 35 years.

Jane Black said: “ I am looking forward to the challenges ahead and continuing the aim of the Trust to provide the best in contemporary public art, both temporary and permanent, and to help facilitate debate about the role and nature of public art.

“Sue, in her time as chair, has left a tremendous legacy for Wellington, as well as big shoes to fill. I am delighted she has agreed to stay on as a trustee for a little longer so we can tap into her extensive knowledge and experience,” Jane said.

