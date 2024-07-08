Arvida Celebrates Empowerment With The Launch Of ‘Life Your Way’ Via Thinkerbell

Arvida challenges advertising tropes with its new TVC and brand platform, ‘Life Your Way’ with Thinkerbell Aotearoa. The fresh positioning celebrates Arvida’s mission to create communities that give people the freedom to thrive.

With 35 communities, each with their own unique characteristics, Arvida helps older people to live purposefully by giving them more agency to shape their lives. With the support of Arvida, residents can take control and come up with ideas and initiatives that enable them to embark on new projects, hobbies and adventures.

After an extensive search for the right fit, Thinkerbell Aotearoa impressed Arvida with insight that captured what is genuinely unique about Arvida, as well as their unique flair for brand storytelling. Through their new creative partnership, they've put together a fresh new platform that enhances Arvida's brand presence even further and sprinkles a dash of Thinkerbell’s signature magic into the retirement and aged care sector.

Kylie Gibson, General Manager of Brand and Marketing for Arvida says, "Partnering with Thinkerbell Aotearoa has represented an exciting opportunity for us to evolve our brand even further. It’s been a refreshing creative adventure together that has resulted in something joyful and original – just like Arvida.”

With an innovative mission to improve the lives of New Zealanders by transforming the ageing experience, Arvida has 35 unique retirement communities throughout the country that offer independent and assisted living with a range of lifestyle options for older people over-65 years.

Regan Grafton, Chief Creative Tinker at Thinkerbell Aotearoa, says, "When we explored the retirement sector, we saw a lot of the same old clichés - such as residents relaxing and sipping tea. But just like my parents, this audience is active, fun-loving, and independent. That's exactly how Arvida treats them, by empowering residents to live their lives their own way. This audience also has a great sense of what makes a great ad, so Arvida set out to deliver just that."

The new brand platform is now live and will be seen across television, radio, press, cinema, digital and social media.

Filmed at Arvida Knightsbridge community in Windsor Park, Auckland, the brand platform stars renowned New Zealand character actor, director, and screenwriter, Sir Ian Mune in the lead role. Sir Ian says the project was a pleasure to work on.

“It’s really character driven and it creates emotional energy. Thank you for letting me in on this project, a real high five to Arvida” said Mune.

Credits

Arvida

GM Brand & Marketing: Kylie Gibson

Arvida Marketing Team: Kylie Lindsay, Kylie Barratt-Boyes, Robbie Walker, Mike Saxon Arvida Knightsbridge Village Manager: Carol Andrews

Main Cast

Sir Ian Mune, Lesley Locke, Barry Down, Claire Camacho, Lynn Waldegrave

Agency: Thinkerbell

Tinkers: Regan Grafton, Lizzie Baird, Sophie Campbell

Thinkers: Amy Frengley, Andrew Graham

Production: Good Oil

Director: Dylan Pharazyn

DOP: Adam Luxton

MD: George Mackenzie

EP: Andrew McLean

Producer: Anna Stuart

Photography: Reload Pictures

Media: Together

Managing Partner: Rufus Chuter

Planning Director: Beccy Meares

About Arvida:

Arvida builds, owns and operates 35 retirement communities across New Zealand that provide quality retirement community living and aged care services to New Zealanders over 65 years. Their communities celebrate their uniqueness but share an overarching mission to make residents' lives better with everything they do. This enables each community to express its own character, personality and identity. The communities offer a range of living and lifestyle options - from independent living to rest home, hospital and dementia care. Arvida is listed on NZX. arvida.co.nz

About Thinkerbell Aotearoa:

Thinkerbell, an independent agency was established 7 years ago in Melbourne on the premise of ‘marketing sciences meets hardcore creativity’ - or as they like to call it ‘measured magic’. They’ve grown to over 160 individuals across three offices, launching in Aotearoa in 2023, and for the last 5 years in a row have been on top of the Global agency rankings platform - Bestads. thinkerbell.com

