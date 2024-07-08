Long-awaited Amendments To The Medicinal Cannabis Scheme Clear The Way For Export

Amendments were approved last week by Cabinet and have been granted a waiver of the 28 day period before coming into force - meaning companies are freed up to export immediately.

Sally King, Executive Director of the NZMCC, the industry association representing the sector says: “The amendments are the breakthrough the sector has been waiting 6 years for. It’s the game changer”.

The changes to the MCS mean that exports now need to meet only the standards of the importing jurisdiction, rather than the New Zealand quality standard. The amendments also streamline the licencing process, update testing and laboratory requirements, improve a range of other matters which reduce costs and time for the sector.

For cultivators and manufacturers the changes mean that finally, they can access the fast growing global demand for medicinal cannabis.

“The amendments to testing requirements for exported ingredients lowers both cost and time without impacting quality. “The broadening of the definition around starting material is a great opportunity, as it now also allows for extracts to be exported. This means our exporters can genuinely compete” says Sally King. “The shackles are off. Our products can now start to fulfill their potential.”

NZMCC notes that whilst the slow progress has been extremely frustrating, the proposals have withstood a change of government - indicating there is now bipartisan support across the NZ House of Representatives for Medicinal Cannabis.

“This change is so welcome” says Ms King “ The public and our politicians see the potential that medicinal cannabis offers. The amendments will contribute to the government’s goal of doubling exports, bring more jobs - especially to regions- but most importantly, it brings the potential for scale to the sector which will bring prices down for patients here in New Zealand. We have a functioning MC Scheme from today. There is certainly more to do, but we are finally on the startline”.

