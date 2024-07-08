Petition Launched To Standardise Vegetarian And Vegan Product Labelling In New Zealand

In response to the increasing use of vague and misleading buzzwords on food packaging, such as “plant-based” or “less dairy” a new petition has been launched by the NZ Vegetarian Society and the Vegan Society of Aotearoa to advocate for clear and standardised labelling for vegetarian and vegan products in New Zealand. The petition calls on the government to implement legislation that ensures consumers can make informed, ethical, and confident choices about the products they purchase.

Why This Matters:

As the use of ambiguous terms on packaging grows, it becomes difficult for consumers to understand what is in their food without thoroughly reading the ingredient list. This lack of clarity is particularly concerning to those with allergies, Jewish and Muslim people, vegans and vegetarians.

"Clear and honest labelling is not just a matter of consumer rights, but a step towards a more transparent and ethical food industry," said Ina Babic, spokesperson for the NZ Vegetarian Society (NZVS). "The NZVS also offers Vegan Certification and Vegetarian Approval for products, which consumers should look out for. With the current lack of legislation, these trademarks provide much-needed assurance that products meet strict criteria, helping to protect consumers from misleading labels." By advocating for enforceable labelling regulations, the petition aims to eliminate confusion and ensure transparency, allowing consumers to make better-informed choices.

Our Vision:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

We envision a future where food labelling is clear, standardised, and honest, enabling consumers to make choices that align with their dietary preferences and ethical values. This initiative is crucial for protecting consumer rights and promoting transparency in the food industry.

Find Out More and Sign the Petition: https://our.actionstation.org.nz/petitions/banmisleading-labelling-for-vegetarian-and-vegan-products

About the NZ Vegetarian Society (NZVS):

The NZVS is a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting vegetarianism and veganism, advocating for animal welfare, and fostering a more sustainable and compassionate world. Through education, information, support, campaigns and research, the NZVS strives to inspire individuals to make mindful choices that benefit animals, the environment, and their own well-being.

© Scoop Media

