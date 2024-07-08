Finalists Announced From A Record Field For The 2024 ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay Export Awards

Some of the region's top exporters are among the finalists for the ExportNZ ASB Hawke’s Bay export awards.

The awards bring together the region’s best and brightest to celebrate exporting excellence.

This year’s finalists were selected from a record field of entries, with judges recognising their efforts in innovation, sustainability, strategy and growth.

The Awards Gala Dinner will be on 1st August at Toitoi Hawke’s Bay Arts and Event Centre and promises to be a highlight of the business year.

The finalists are:

- ContainerCo Best Emerging Business: Rare New Zealand (Hastings), M2 Overland (Napier), Brebner Print (Napier), and Tatsumi NZ (Clive).

- Southeast Asia Centre of Asia Pacific Excellence, Excellence in Innovation: Rua Bioscience (Gisborne), Magiq Software (Napier), Taylor Corp (Hastings), ZIWI Ltd (Napier), Kiwi Crunch (Hastings), and NZ Frost Fans (Hastings),

- T & G Global Best Established Business: Taylor Corp (Hastings), ZIWI Ltd (Napier), and Kiwi Crunch (Hastings).

- NewstalkZB/ Hawke’s Bay Today Excellence in Sustainability: Power Assemblies (Napier), Rua BioScience (Gisborne), and Kiwi Crunch (Hastings).

ASB Head of International Trade Mike Atkins said the calibre of entries made this year’s judging a particularly difficult task.

"The simplified entry process has resulted in a record number of entries this year, making it even more challenging for the judges to select the winners. We were impressed by the breadth of business categories represented and the high calibre of the finalists’ presentations," said Atkins.

"ASB is proud to continue our support in celebrating the export champions from the Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne regions."

ExportNZ Hawke’s Bay Executive Officer Amanda Liddle said the standard of entries continues to grow.

"After 10 years and over 100 finalists, it is still a privilege to be discovering intrepid new exporters, along with those already established in their markets. Thanks to their embrace of cutting-edge technology and innovative new systems, our exporters continue to lead the way on the world stage," said Liddle.

"Our exporters are critical to our region’s business ecosystem and play a key role in the wider success and prosperity of New Zealand. We are delighted to have an opportunity to celebrate them and look forward to August 1st".

Napier Port is sponsoring the Unsung Heroes Award, which reflects the challenging work done by individuals within their business. This award is based on business nominations and will be presented on the night.

Other sponsors include New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, Hawke’s Bay Airport, Hastings District Council, Napier City Council and Craggy Range Winery.

The judges are Wayne Norrie, ONZM; Alasdair Macleod, Regional Economic Development Chair; Mike Atkins, ASB Head of International Trade; Sarah Sherriff, Founder of Dash

Group; New Zealand Trade and Enterprise’s Dan Taylor, Head of Export, and welcoming new judge Lucy Laitinen, CEO Hawke’s Bay Regional Economic Development Agency (HB REDA).

