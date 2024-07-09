Authority Decides To Improve Comparison And Switching

The Electricity Authority Te Mana Hiko (the Authority) has announced its decision to improve support for consumers in comparing and switching electricity plans and retailers.

"In the complex environment of today’s electricity market, consumers need information and tools to compare and choose a power plan that best suits their household’s energy needs and budget. We are confident our decision will make it easier for consumers to make the energy choices that suit their needs," says Andrew Millar, General Manager Market Policy.

The Authority wants to ensure consumers have access to simple processes and accurate information to support them to choose the right electricity plan for their household or business.

Following consultation, we have made four key decisions on how we will continue to support and improve comparison and switching services and tools for consumers.

"We’ve heard from consumers that they want more from the Authority’s comparison and switching support services. They are asking for a service that is easier to use, innovative and reliable," continues Andrew.

The decisions focus on four key areas; procurement for a website service provider to be in place for a contract term beginning 1 July 2025, exploring alternative funding options for the website to increase trust in the service, implementing changes that will enhance the service, and broadening our support to go beyond the website to give consumers more control over their energy bills.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"We understand we can’t rely solely on a website service to provide the outcomes we are seeking. As part of our four decisions, we will be looking into other mechanisms that will benefit consumers, such as best plan notices, support for community advisors, standardised bill information, and greater access to consumer data."

The Authority will begin its competitive tender process for the comparison and switching website service with the release of an advanced notice on GETS later today.

"The Electricity Authority envisions a future where every consumer is empowered to take full advantage of a dynamic and competitive energy market. In this new landscape, consumers are not just passive users of electricity but active participants, equipped with data and innovative tools to make informed decisions. This is what we call consumer mobility," comments Andrew.

"By lifting consumer mobility, we empower consumers to manage their energy consumption and costs effectively, while fostering competition in the retail market."

© Scoop Media

