Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Protecting Uber Freedom To Contract A Win/win For Both Passengers And Drivers

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 10:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming the Government’s review into how workers in the gig economy are treated and backs calls to protect the freedom of contract and allow Uber drivers to remain as contractors.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“Services like Uber offer drivers the ability to be their own boss. They get to decide when and where they want to work, for how long, and can accept and refuse jobs as they wish.

“This flexibility enables more people to become drivers such as retirees, those with young kids, students, or anyone wanting a side-hustle to top up the bank account at the end of the week.

“This flexibility benefits drivers while also keeping costs down for passengers and ensuring there is always someone available to offer a ride. Attempts to usurp the freedom of contract will make it harder for people to become drivers while also driving up the price for consumers.

“If those four drivers taking Uber to court are upset at their contractor status, they are more than welcome to quit and work for a taxi company instead. Of course, they won’t because this is nothing more than a shakedown and an attempt to gate-keep the rideshare industry.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 