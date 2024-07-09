Protecting Uber Freedom To Contract A Win/win For Both Passengers And Drivers

The Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming the Government’s review into how workers in the gig economy are treated and backs calls to protect the freedom of contract and allow Uber drivers to remain as contractors.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“Services like Uber offer drivers the ability to be their own boss. They get to decide when and where they want to work, for how long, and can accept and refuse jobs as they wish.

“This flexibility enables more people to become drivers such as retirees, those with young kids, students, or anyone wanting a side-hustle to top up the bank account at the end of the week.

“This flexibility benefits drivers while also keeping costs down for passengers and ensuring there is always someone available to offer a ride. Attempts to usurp the freedom of contract will make it harder for people to become drivers while also driving up the price for consumers.

“If those four drivers taking Uber to court are upset at their contractor status, they are more than welcome to quit and work for a taxi company instead. Of course, they won’t because this is nothing more than a shakedown and an attempt to gate-keep the rideshare industry.”

