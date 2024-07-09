Premium Clean New Zealand Introduces Direct Debit Instalment Plan For Commercial And Domestic Clients

Premium Clean New Zealand is pleased to announce the launch of a new direct debit installment payment option for our valued commercial and domestic cleaning clients. In light of the ongoing recession and economic challenges, this initiative is designed to provide greater financial flexibility, ensuring our clients can maintain clean and healthy environments without the immediate burden of full payment.

Addressing Economic Challenges

The current global economic downturn has significantly impacted businesses and households. Reports from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank highlight the widespread market downturn and predict slower growth and increased financial pressures. In response, Premium Clean New Zealand is adapting its services to better meet the needs of our clients during these trying times.

Advantages of Direct Debit Installments

Financial Flexibility: Clients can now budget more effectively by spreading the cost of cleaning services over regular instalments. Convenience: Automatic deductions reduce the hassle of manual transactions and ensure timely payments. Consistency: Regular cleaning services are essential for maintaining healthy and productive environments, especially during economic uncertainty.

Our Commitment

At Premium Clean New Zealand, our commitment to providing high-quality cleaning services remains unwavering. We recognize that clean and hygienic spaces are crucial for health and productivity, and we are dedicated to making our services accessible to all, regardless of the economic climate.

Our new direct debit instalment payment option is part of our broader effort to adapt to the changing economic landscape and provide solutions that best meet the needs of our community.

Looking Ahead

As we navigate through these challenging times, our focus remains on supporting our clients and community. We will continue to innovate and adapt our services to provide the best possible solutions during this economic downturn.

For more information about our new direct debit instalment payment plan or to enrol, please visit www.premiumclean.co.nz or contact our customer service at 0800 786 780.

About Premium Clean New Zealand

Premium Clean New Zealand has been a trusted provider of commercial and domestic cleaning services for 9 years. We are committed to delivering top-notch cleaning solutions that enhance the well-being and productivity of our clients. Our team of professionals uses the latest techniques and eco-friendly products to ensure a spotless and healthy environment.

