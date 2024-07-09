Children’s Commission, Ease Up On The Re-branding

The Taxpayers’ Union can reveal that the Children’s and Young People Commission has spent $61,474 on refreshing their brand identity when the structure moved from a Commissioner to a Commission with a board.

The information was revealed through the Official Information Act and now, with news of a change back to a single commissioner role, the Taxpayers’ Union is calling on the organisation to not waste even more money on a second rebrand.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:

“The Commission is meant to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children. Instead, they are spraying money on expensive redesigns that do nothing to improve the poor outcomes faced by many young people.

“Time and time again we have called for government agencies to revert to standard branding with the Coat of Arms - even offering to do this design work for free - yet they continue wasting tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on unnecessary rebrands.

“Private organisations spend money on branding in order to stand out against their competitors. Unfortunately, the government doesn’t have any, so there’s no need to continue to splash the cash on woke rebrands like this.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

The Taxpayers' Union operates a 24-hour media line for comment on taxpayer issues. Representatives are available on (04) 282 0302.

