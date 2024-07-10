Mahe Drysdale’s Comments On Going For Housing Growth Strategy

Making housing more affordable and increasing supply is a laudable policy approach.

“My concern is the decision to move powers to the central Government - trying to take more control - causing Councils losing some of their ability to plan the shape of their own cities. Says Mahé Drysdale, candidate for Tauranga Mayor.

“Tauranga has a housing shortage and the least affordable city in the country to buy a house. A fact not lost on my family as we look to relocate to the city.

“We can do better, and I agree with the premise of opening 30 years of housing demand with developable land. But Councils should have control of these decisions as to where this makes sense - considering existing infrastructure, spatial plans and transport networks.

“Councils represent the communities they serve and the people who chose to live here. They are best placed to make those decisions. Government could set the parameters, but only interfere if Councils are unable to deliver the plans asked for by the Government.

“Tauranga has already made extensive plans and opened significant opportunities through density through Plan Change 33, which covers much more of the city than just the controversial Mount North and adopting the MDRS rules.

“We can increase housing density in our CBD and in brownfield redevelopments, which will deliver housing and add to the vibrancy of our city.

“I agree with the mixed-use development plans proposed. The new Elizabeth Towers is an exciting example of what good looks like.

Brownfields developments where we regenerate areas of our city are challenging in New Zealand.

“Tauranga can show New Zealand how to do it well. Using existing infrastructure investment is more affordable and I will encourage this as part of the solution to delivering housing in Tauranga.

“New rural / urban boundaries rules look focused on Auckland, rather than Tauranga. To make this change practical, central Government needs to understand it is not just the initial cost of new Infrastructure, but how cities can service a wider footprint, because urban sprawl is expensive.

"Taking away minimum size for apartments and removing balconies, could generate more housing. But there needs to be a balance and avoid unintended social problems and cost for the city.

These are the issues I would like to discuss with Hon. Chris Bishop if I am successful as Mayor.

Mr Drysdale says one of his priorities is removing the red tape and making it easier to deal with Council and delivery easier.

"Be that housing, transport, roads or infrastructure, if we need to make it easier to do it. I appreciate the Government will look to reward the Council $25,000 per consent for any consents over the 5-year average.

“Councils around the country are currently struggling with the burden of increasing costs and paying for growing cities. Tauranga has under invested in critical infrastructure and transport networks for years and is facing significant rate rises over the coming years.

“If the Government are serious about helping Councils grow housing stock and fix the housing crisis, allowing Councils to share revenues, through actions like sharing GST on every new build. This would help local Councils and the ratepayers manage the infrastructure challenges.” Said Mr Drysdale.

