New Image™ International Celebrates Their 40th Anniversary

Auckland, New Zealand 10 July 2024 – Auckland based supplement and nutritional company New Image™ International, is celebrating 40 years of business in their home country. Over the past four decades, the company has expanded to over 20 countries across four continents.

New Image™ was founded by Executive Chairman Graeme Clegg, in Masterton in 1984. Recognising the nutritional power of colostrum and motivated by the tragic loss of his family to cancer, Graeme dedicated his life to developing nutritional supplements to promote good health.

Graeme's goal was always clear: "to create high-quality health and nutritional supplements that deliver essential nourishment while bolstering the immune system, a crucial element of overall well-being."

New Image™ is globally recognised as a leading innovator in the nutrition and supplements industry, earning the Cawthorn Institute’s prestigious ‘Innovation in science and technology’ award. The establishment of New Image’s™ innovation laboratory in Auckland, underscores the company’s commitment to advancing the understanding of colostrum's health benefits.

Graeme, who continues to play a pivotal role in the company he founded four decades ago, expresses unparalleled joy in expanding New Image™ International’s presence overseas. Today, New Image™ proudly serves customers in over 20 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, and Australia.

Since its inception, New Image™ has garnered significant accolades, including three Trade NZ export awards, as well as the 2022 Excellence in International Trade award. Graeme himself has been a multiple time finalist for 'Entrepreneur of the Year'.

With a diverse portfolio of 30 products catering to 1.5 million customers from Auckland to Athens, New Image™ has expanded beyond supplements. This includes the acquisition of skincare and cosmetics company ‘Nutrimetics’ and the launch of ‘ResMAX’, an antioxidant-rich berry supplement.

While expanding globally, New Image™ has also invested locally, such as acquiring Food Innovation Waikato and its major milk powder drying facility to enhance New Zealand colostrum production.

Graeme emphasises the importance of sourcing colostrum locally, believing it benefits both New Zealanders and international consumers who rely on New Image™ products.

As we celebrate 40 years of New Image™ success, Graeme remains focused on what’s next for the business. He is committed to advancing the business while upholding the principles set forth in 1984. “To all who have been part of this extraordinary journey and will continue to shape our ongoing New Image™ journey, my heartfelt gratitude extends to each of you.”

About New Image TM International

New Zealand is a land of wide, open spaces. A majestic, pure environment that inspires big ideas and an entrepreneurial spirit. It was here that New Image™ International was born nearly 40 years ago. Graeme Clegg, founder & Chairman of New Image™ International, started out as a sheep farmer in Masterton. He discovered his passion for nutrition and prevention after losing his parents and brother to cancer. It was on his farm that Graeme developed his ground-breaking ideas about health supplements and in 1984 decided to act on his research into the incredible health benefits of colostrum, nature’s first food. We expanded our scientific research and created our unique Alpha Lipid™ technology, which helps the body absorb all the goodness colostrum has to offer. Our focus on innovation and drive to deliver the best health and nutritional products has seen our expansion into numerous countries in the Asia Pacific region, earning New Image™ International multiple awards and positioning us as an industry leader.

