Douyin Influencer Liu Yuan Yuan Smashes Sales Records As She Brings Me Today To The Chinese Market

Douyin influencer Liu Yuan Yuan has smashed sales records for Kiwi Natural Health and Skincare company Me Today with her latest live streams out of New Zealand seeing sales of over 23.4m CYN ($5.3m NZD) of the kiwi founded product into the Chinese Market.

Broadcasting live for 10.5 hours over two days, Liu and her team showcased the range of Me Today products to Chinese audiences via streaming app Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok) with her streams generating over 2.8 million viewers. The first day of her Live Stream saw it ranked 1st in Douyin’s total live stream selling ranking, as well as 1st in Douyin’s supplement category live stream selling ranking. The total sales across Liu’s live streams are understood to be the highest sales achieved in a single stream on Douyin for a kiwi brand.

Liu’s visit marked Me Today’s strengthening its presence in the Chinese Market. Online audiences were quick to engage with the product with strong dialogue from audiences on the brands trustworthiness and the products effectiveness. Lui’s audience were also quick to purchase with Liu achieving over one million CYN in sales within the first 30 minutes.

It has been a true pleasure to partner with such a strong talent as Liu Yuan Yuan. says Me Today founder Micheal Kerr. “Her engagement and connection with the brand coupled with her ability to deliver results has been fantastic and given us a really strong opportunity to educate and engage with Chinese Audiences.”

Across her visit Liu has also had the chance to experience the natural beauty and culture of New Zealand including a special welcome dinner in Auckland with Me Today staff and brand partners.

Liu’s visit comes as Me Today confirmed it has signed a full suite of commercial agreements with a large Chinese sports nutrition company for a licensing arrangement which would see the brand included in its extensive product portfolio. The arrangement is an exciting partnership which, as well as creating new revenue, will increase global brand visibility, provide access to new product development concepts and potential manufacturing benefits from economies of scale.

