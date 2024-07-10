AirSuite And Jani-King Join Forces To Build Wellness In New Zealand Businesses

AirSuite, a leading provider of cutting-edge indoor air quality solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with JK Building Wellness – a new company to the NZervio Group of Companies, which includes Jani-King, a leader in commercial cleaning, JK Facility Services, a specialist in maintenance services and now building wellness.

This partnership aims to empower businesses across New Zealand to prioritise the health and wellbeing of their indoor environments.

With studies showing that people spend approximately 90% of their time indoors, the quality of indoor air has never been more crucial. The partnership between Airsuite and JK Building Wellness offers a comprehensive solution that measures vital factors such as air pressure, humidity, CO2 levels, temperature, sound, lighting, and particulate matter. Through seamless connectivity to the cloud via cellular networks or existing Wi-Fi infrastructure, businesses gain access to real-time dashboard results, enabling informed decision-making for more efficient and sustainable buildings.

"This leading-edge technology marks a significant advancement for organisations committed to fostering healthier indoor spaces," says Nick James, CEO of Jani-King and the NZervio Group. "By partnering with AirSuite, we are empowering businesses to take proactive steps towards creating environments that promote the wellbeing of their employees and visitors."

AirSuite and JK Building Wellness’s integrated approach not only enhances indoor air quality but also contributes to broader sustainability goals. Businesses seeking to create healthier, more sustainable indoor environments can now rely on the expertise and innovation offered by this partnership.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Partnering with Jani-King and JK Building Wellness is a significant milestone for AirSuite as we embark on our mission to revolutionise indoor air quality solutions. By joining forces with such a trusted and established partner, we're not only enhancing our capabilities but also reaffirming our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to businesses across New Zealand” said Peter Pooran, CEO of AirSuite.

© Scoop Media

