MIA Applauds Government's Move To Align Emission Standards And TargetsWith Australia

The Motor Industry Association (MIA) strongly supports the government’s decision to align the Clean Car Importer Standard CO2 emission targets with Australia's. This alignment is a positive and necessary step for the industry and everyday Kiwis.

MIA Chief Executive Officer Aimee Wiley explains, “New Zealand’s emission targets cannot outpace those of our supply markets without imposing financial burdens on consumers. Everyone loses if future targets exceed what two-thirds of new vehicles can meet. Consumers will face higher costs due to penalties, and emission targets will remain unmet.”

Resetting the CO2 targets will provide much-needed relief for the light vehicle industry in New Zealand. Earlier this year, the MIA worked extensively with officials to review the Clean Car Importer Standard. Our detailed modelling and analysis revealed that the previous targets were too stringent for the majority of the new vehicle industry to achieve. Without change, these overly ambitious targets threatened the industry’s future. The government’s decision to reset these targets shows an understanding of the industry’s challenges and a commitment to finding a better balance.

"Achieving future emission targets will require an adequate supply of, and demand for, a wide range of zero and low-emission vehicles," Wiley continues. "In the next 3 – 5 years, zero and very low-emission vehicles will become more widely available across all segments. The industry is ready to supply these vehicles in volumes that match consumer demand. Therefore, the pace of achieving our emission targets now depends more on Kiwi consumers choosing the cleanest, newest, and safest vehicles they can afford.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The MIA’s recommendation to reset future emission targets does not mean weakening them or compromising environmental goals. Decarbonising our light vehicle fleet is a marathon, not a sprint, and our targets should reflect this reality.

We propose resetting New Zealand’s ambition and pace of change to follow, rather than lead, in global stringency. Aligning more closely with Australia regarding timing, standards, technology, and emission targets is a sensible approach to support the industry’s future success better and achieve our environmental goals.

© Scoop Media

