New Zealand’s Biggest ‘Flex’ Ever Pops Up On Roof Of Eden Park

Across Eden Park Field. Photo/Supplied.

Unmissable gigantic flex emoji towers over the country’s biggest stadium to celebrate the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6

Curious Kiwis may spot something unusual on the Auckland skyline during their commute to work this morning; the sky-high silhouette of New Zealand’s biggest ‘flex’ ever - a gigantic flex emoji on the roof of Eden Park, the biggest stadium in the country.

The sky-high, flexing bicep is a bold stunt to mark the launch of the brand-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 – bringing to life an unmissable version of what you see when you type ‘flex’ into the emoji search bar, which also happens to look very similar to the flexing form of the brand-new mobiles unveiled in Paris today.

“Eden Park has hosted sell-out concerts, countless historic games, World Cup tournaments, art installations, and kiss cams, but this is the first time we’ve had a giant flex emoji take over the roof of New Zealand’s national stadium,” says Nick Sautner, Chief Executive of Eden Park.

“A huge towering flex over the stadium just before a major Test is the kind of bold move New Zealanders won’t miss - what better place to unveil Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Series than at the iconic Eden Park Fortress.”

Samsung’s Biggest Flex is visible from multiple vantage points around Auckland, from the north-western motorway to Mt Eden - but for those who can’t make it to witness the colossal emoji in person, Samsung is sharing the epic stunt with its social followers and giving them the opportunity to win a brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 by commenting #BiggestFlex (as well as the giant 7X7 metre flexing bicep emoji)*.

“With its impressive big screen, Galaxy AI features, and iconic folding form (called ‘FlexMode’), owning the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 is without a doubt a big flex - so popping up a literal ‘big flex’ was the kind of eye-catching stunt required to do it justice,” says Madison Hill, Flagship Mobile Marketing Manager of Samsung New Zealand.

Along with Samsung’s lightest and slimmest folding design yet, both the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6 offer an advanced camera and the power of Galaxy AI*, including Generative Edit** for pro-level photo editing, Note Assist*** to summarise text and format it to your liking! As well as Interpreter**** to speak 16 languages in real-time without internet (even on a phone call), plus many more built into the phone.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Buds3 Series are available to pre-order now from www.samsung.com.

Giveaway starts 11th July 2024 and ends 16th July 2024. T&C’s apply.

*Samsung account login and Internet connection may be required for certain AI features. Galaxy AI feature availability and associated costs are subject to change post 2025. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties. AI output reliability and accuracy not guaranteed. Actual UI may be different.

**Generative Edit requires a network connection and Samsung Account login. Editing with Generative Edit results in a resized photo up to 12MP. A visible watermark is overlaid on the image output upon saving in order to indicate that the image is generated by AI. The accuracy and reliability of the generated output is not guaranteed.

*** Note Assist requires an internet connection and Samsung Account login. Character limit applies. Service availability may vary by language. Accuracy of results is not guaranteed.

**** Interpreter requires a Samsung Account login. Interpreter is only available on the pre-installed Samsung Phone app. All languages may require language pack download. Interpreter’s first release contains 16 languages. More languages are expected to become available with future releases.

