D2L Achievement+ Launches To Help Transform Competency-Based Education

New Add-On Package Helps Simplify the Transition to Competency-Based Education

D2L, a global learning technology company, has introduced D2L Achievement+ for Brightspace, a new add-on package that can help institutions and organisations transition to a competency-based learning model, allowing learners to advance and help master material at a pace that suits them best.

Competency-based education (CBE) helps enable schools, institutions, and organisations to deliver learning experiences that can lead to practical, demonstrable outcomes and genuine skill mastery. According to a 2020 National Survey on Post Secondary Education, 82 per cent of U.S. institutions anticipate growth in CBE programs by 2025, underscoring the increasing demand for straightforward and effective reporting—this is why D2L created Achievement+ for Brightspace.

D2L Achievement+ features an intuitive interface that can help align course activities and assessments with learning outcomes. It also offers a centralised dashboard for program achievement data, simplifying accreditation reporting and can provide valuable insights for continual improvement and upskilling.

"As educational technology leaders, one of our primary goals is to make it easy to transform learning and deliver real impact," said John Baker, Founder & CEO of D2L.

"I'm very proud of our team's work to optimise our platform to help improve outcomes for learners. The launch of Achievement+ can make it easier to progress students based upon mastery of learning materials and real outcomes. Ultimately this can give educators more time back in their day to help students to be better researchers, scientists, entrepreneurs, artists, or to tackle the big challenges in our communities."

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

