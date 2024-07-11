Retail NZ Welcomes Government Focus On Retail Crime

Retail NZ is welcoming the new Ministerial Advisory Group for victims of retail crime and expects it to build on work already underway in the sector to tackle the explosion in retail crime.

Retail crime is a significant issue in New Zealand, impacting more than 92% of retailers. Retail NZ released a Crime Report in October 2023 that found the cost of retail crime to its members was well over $2.6 billion a year.

Woolworths New Zealand revealed this week that it had recorded a 9% increase of acts of violence and aggression in its stores, compared to the previous year. This included a 50% jump in physical assaults.

“Crime puts both retail staff and the public at risk, as well as threatening the financial sustainability of retail businesses,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

Every day, retailers are dealing with threatening, violent or simply unpleasant members of the public who are trying to steal, assault staff, or damage their property, Organised crime groups stealing to order, drug addicts and youths looking for notoriety on social media are driving retail crime.

“Almost every retail worker has been affected by crime and aggression. On a daily basis, retailers of all sizes are dealing with threatening, violent or simply unpleasant customers, who are trying to steal or damage their property,” Ms Young says.

“Our members are telling us that crime is traumatic for them and their staff, whether they are working in a small store or in a big-box outlet.

“We are pleased the Government is committed to tackling retail crime. We are working closely with Retail NZ members, New Zealand Police and Government on a range of measures to combat retail crime, including the introduction of new technologies, more resourcing for police and increased protections for retail staff,” Ms Young says.

