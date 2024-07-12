Experienced Radio Boss Will Maisey Appointed Head Of Talk At Newstalk ZB & GOLD Sport

New Zealand Media and Entertainment has announced the appointment of experienced radio boss Will Maisey as Head of Talk for the country’s top commercial radio station - Newstalk ZB, and GOLD Sport.

Maisey has two decades of experience in the radio industry on both sides of the Tasman and has won several NZ Radio Awards including Best Content Director in 2023. His experience includes more than 10 years in total at Mediaworks, most recently as Content Director for the network’s top-rating station - The Breeze.

In his new role at NZME, Maisey will lead the Newstalk ZB and GOLD Sport teams, as well as innovating and driving the strategy of both stations across all NZME platforms. Maisey will oversee the creation of compelling and engaging talk content and build NZME’s overall radio audience, working closely with Ed Swift - Assistant Head of Talk.

Jason Winstanley, NZME Chief Audio Officer, says he is thrilled to announce Maisey’s appointment to NZME.

“Newstalk ZB has been the country’s top-rated commercial radio network for the past sixteen years, and we have taken our time in recruiting for Head of Talk to ensure we found the right person to take the station to the next level. Having someone of Will’s experience joining us is fantastic. Not only is he creative and innovative, he has provided strategic direction and leadership to teams across multiple radio stations. He also understands the importance of the commercial opportunities in radio and digital audio.

“Will is well-known as an experienced senior leader in the radio industry and I know he will be a great asset for Newstalk ZB and GOLD Sport. We are really looking forward to having him join the team later in the year,” says Winstanley.

Maisey will commence his new role in late 2024.

