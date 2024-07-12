Jaecoo Launches In Europe At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Jaecoo, the new off-roading brand making waves in the automotive industry has made its debut in Europe at the Goodwood Festival of Speed with an official welcome from His Grace, the Duke of Richmond.

The brand’s first model, the Jaecoo 7, will be on display alongside models from its sister brand Omoda as a dedicated stand within the main manufacturer exhibition area known as ‘The Grid’. Emulating the Jaecoo philosophy ‘From Classic, Beyond Classic’, former 1960’s F1 racing driver and 1970 Le Mans winner, Richard Attwood, drove the Jaecoo 7 up the famous Goodwood hill in a dynamic public debut.

The Jaecoo 7 is a premium SUV that combines impressive off-road ability, performance and efficiency with a stylish exterior design and a spacious and tech-rich interior.

Powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, with plug-in hybrid and all-electric variants to follow. The interior features state-of-the-art technology, including a 14.8” touchscreen, a 10.25” digital instrument panel, and a head-up display, ensuring an intuitive and connected driving experience.

Designed to perform both on highways and off-road, the Jaecoo 7 is equipped with seven driving modes such as sand, mud, snow, and off-road. Its sophisticated exterior is marked by split daytime running lights, a large vertical grille, and flush-fitting door handles, while the interior offers premium comfort with features like a panoramic roof and an eight-speaker Sony audio system.

Behind the wheel, Jaecoo’s new SUV is easy to place on or off-road, thanks to a number of advanced driver assist technologies, including a 360-degree panoramic camera system that provides all-round safety and a transparent view of the car’s surroundings. The vehicle measures 4,500 mm in length with a 2,672 mm wheelbase, 1,865 mm in width, and is 1,680 mm high.

Featuring an 80% high-strength steel body and ten airbags, the Jaecoo 7 has already met global 5-star safety standards and will come with a seven-year/100,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty as standard.

The initial UK rollout of Jaecoo and its sister brand Omoda will be supported by more than 70 jointly-branded and franchised dealer sites, set to increase to 100 by the end of the year. Backing from some of the UK’s largest dealer groups, including Allen Motor Group, Arnold Clark, Cambria, Chapelhouse, Endeavour, Greenhous, Hartwell, Listers, Perrys, Peter Vardy and Vospers, means customers will benefit from the scale and expertise of highly experienced sales and aftersales teams across the country.

Pre-reservations for the Jaecoo 7 are now open, with dealers taking refundable deposits to ensure customers can claim a priority place when prices are announced, and order books officially open in the autumn. First UK deliveries are anticipated in late 2024.

To learn more about Jaecoo, please visit: www.jaecooglobal.com

