Wellington Region Business Gold Finalists Announced For 2024

The Finalists for the 26th annual Wellington Gold Awards were announced at the traditional function held at Te Wharewaka o Poneke on Wellington’s Waterfront, on 5th July, attended by Sponsors, Judges, Media and representatives from the 54 Finalist organisations.

“The Wellington regional economy has been very challenging for most businesses over the past 12 months, with high interest rates, persistent inflation, skilled and experienced people moving abroad, a volatile local and central Government political environment compounded by budget cuts and staff layoffs across the Public Sector having a direct and immediate impact on the local economy.” said John Dow, Gold Awards Director.

“This is the toughest business market we have seen in the 26 year history of the Gold Awards and the pressure and demands this creates personally for business people, their teams and stakeholders is significant.

“The purpose of the Gold Awards is to recognize, acknowledge and appreciate our business people, and it is particularly important during these difficult times that they feel valued and actively supported wherever possible.

“The Gold Awards was also an opportunity for businesses to celebrate together and to be celebrated for their resilience, determination and courage. Networking with other business people from throughout the Wellington region, often meeting for the first time, has been an annual benefit the Gold Awards actively provides and some outstanding long-term relationships and collaborative projects and initiatives have always been a positive outcome from the annual events.” said John.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Also presented at the Function was the Beca B-Corp Showcase featuring PS/digital, Booker Spalding and WRITE, local businesses who have achieved B- Corp certification.

B-Corp Certification is a designation that a business is meeting high standards of verified performance, accountability, and transparency on factors from employee benefits and charitable giving to supply chain practices and input materials.

The 2024 Gold Awards “Roaring ‘20s” event theme was also announced at the Function and the entertainment from City Jazz and the Stepping Tigerz dance troupe provided a fun and upbeat post presentation vibe.

The Gold Awards cover the Wellington region, including the Wairarapa, Kapiti Coast, Porirua, Upper Hutt, Lower Hutt, Wellington City and also the Horowhenua District.

The 2024 Gold Awards winners will be announced at the Embassy Theatre on Thursday 22nd August, and this will be the 26th annual business awards and celebration which were first presented in 1999.

The Embassy will be 100 years old in October 2024 and is a popular and iconic 1920’s Wellington building.

Over 1,350 businesses have actively participated as Finalists in the Gold Awards history.

http://www.goldawards.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

