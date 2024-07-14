George Dodson crowned 2024 FMG Young Farmer of the Year

Canterbury Young Farmer George Dodson is “in shock” after securing the title of New Zealand’s top young farmer.

Proving age is no barrier, the 23-year-old was crowned the 56th FMG Young Farmer of the Year on Saturday evening after a nail-biting Grand Final event in Hamilton.

George secured the win following three days of gruelling challenges against six other Grand Finalists. With challenges that included an exam, an interview, heavy machinery, livestock, quizzes, and public speaking, all seven Grand Finalists were neck and neck as they attempted to gain a point-scoring advantage over their competition.

Each of the contestants had just one goal – bringing the trophy home to their region.

“Words can’t even describe how I’m feeling, the excitement is nothing I’ve ever felt before,” George says.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, it’s just incredible.”

More than 500 spectators poured into the Claudelands Oval to watch the action unfold during Friday’s action-packed practical day. Many were visibly on edge as contestants worked with quad bikes, power tools and a forage harvester to show off their practical skills. Points added up with every challenge, though the race continued to play out right until the final buzzer quiz on Saturday evening.

In the end, Northern representative Caleb Eady missed out on the title by just three points, with Aorangi Young Farmer Gareth McKerchar finishing up in third place.

George is no stranger to the contest, though 2024 was his first attempt at a Grand Final. The 23-year-old contestant dug deep and drew on the strong set of skills he learnt at home and through farm management. It was his performance in the final buzzer quiz that secured him the win.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“My Dad put hours and hours and hours into helping me prepare. I also had some of the boys coming out once a week from an hour’s drive away to test me on the buzzer, and I think that showed.”

George hopes winning FMG Young Farmer of the Year will support him in the future – especially in his community and the next step in his career.

“A sharemilking job would be awesome, and I started the Canterbury Young Dairy Farmers Leaders Network so hopefully getting a bit more support behind that.”

As well as the coveted title, George Dodson also claimed the Agri-Knowledge award and over $90,000 in prizes thanks to the Contest’s sponsor family.

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said George Dodson impressed everyone with his broad knowledge and impressive leadership skills.

“FMG Young Farmer of the Year is one of the most prestigious farming awards in the country. It’s inspiring to see it go to someone who will not only be a strong ambassador for the next generation of young farmers, but the agricultural industry as a whole.

“After seeing the talent from this weekend, it’s exciting to see what the future of the food and fibre sector will hold.”

Coppersmith also paid special tribute to the hundreds of volunteers who ensured Season 56 of the iconic contest was a roaring success.

“FMG Young Farmer of the Year wouldn't be what it is without a team of passionate and dedicated volunteers and contestants. Their enthusiasm and commitment are a testament to the strong farming community in Aotearoa. The future is looking very bright.”

© Scoop Media

