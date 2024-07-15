Agrecovery Launches New Recycling Scheme For Wool Fadges

Agrecovery, New Zealand’s accredited product stewardship scheme operator for farm plastics, is excited to announce the launch of its latest initiative, the recycling of wool fadges. This new scheme aims to significantly advance recycling efforts within the wool industry by responsibly processing High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) wool fadges into recycled materials.

Under this new scheme, end-of-life HDPE wool fadges will be collected, sorted and sent to Recycle South's processing plant in Southland for recycling into high-quality plastic pellets for resale.

Agrecovery Chief Executive, Tony Wilson, emphasised Agrecovery’s commitment to environmental stewardship and capacity to pioneer impactful sustainability schemes across the agricultural sector. "At Agrecovery, we are dedicated to designing effective stewardship schemes that address industry-specific environmental challenges. The Wool Fadge Scheme is a prime example of our efforts to deliver practical and innovative solutions that not only address a significant waste issue but also support the agricultural community and aligns with New Zealand’s broader goals for sustainability."

Farmers in New Zealand have long been adept at repurposing wool fadges for various uses on their farms, often reusing them multiple times to maximise their use. However, despite these efforts, the options for recycling or further repurposing have remained somewhat limited.

This new industry-specific scheme streamlines the recycling process, enhancing the lifecycle of these products within a circular economy, and draws momentum from the New Zealand Wool Dumping Group's demand for used and repaired woolpacks. This collaboration helps decrease on-farm costs to ensure a sustainable future for New Zealand Farmers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

General Manager of New Zealand Wool Dumping Group, Liam Murphy, says “The scheme aligns with our sustainability goals, promoting a fully cyclical use for Wool Fadges, from the repair of used Wool Fadges by New Zealand Wool Dumping Group through to their end of life. This is the start of the innovation we have planned in the Wool Fadge space in which we hope to continue working closely with Agrecovery and Recycle South.”

Drawing on over 25 years of extensive experience in the New Zealand wool industry, Agrecovery Commercial Manager Richard Carroll was instrumental in the development of this scheme. Carroll remarks, "We are immensely grateful for the collaboration and foresight of the wool industry, which has partnered with us in this endeavour. Their commitment has been vital in shaping a scheme that not only addresses key sustainability challenges but also sets a new standard for environmental stewardship within the sector. It serves as an inspiration for future stewardship initiatives and reflects the powerful impact of industry-wide cooperation in addressing environmental issues."

© Scoop Media

