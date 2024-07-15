Translation Service Helps People Overcome Language Barriers

A leading financial mentor says translated documents are helping people whose second language is English to navigate their way around the complexities of documentation.

Bay Financial Mentors has translated core documents into several languages - including Samoan and Fijian - that can be used by other financial mentors across the motu.

The documents include privacy waivers and a financial mentoring agreement. They have been translated with the assistance of funding from the New Zealand Banking Association - Te Rangapū Pēke (NZBA).

The general manager of the Tauranga-based service, Shirley McCombe, says having translated documents allow clients to access the support they need when navigating life in New Zealand.

"We see families new to New Zealand, struggling with how to access support, especially when things are going wrong. They are often not aware of the financial support available, their rights when renting or purchasing, or borrowing money.

"They sign agreements without fully understanding the impact of their decision. Worst of all, they are often taken advantage of by those they turn to for help," she says.

"The brochures written in their own language let them know how we can help, and the translated documentation allows us to advocate and negotiate on their behalf. Then, because of our relationship with other community organisations, like the Pacific Island Community Trust, we can work together with the client on any issues they are experiencing."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Ms McCombe says the translated documents also provide a positive spin-off for the banks when dealing with migrants.

"The staff in the branches seem genuinely delighted to hear about our work and the ways in which we can assist. They are often at a loss when they see clients struggling and have done everything in their power to help."

Beryl Razak of the Pacific Islands Community Trust Bay of Plenty (PICTT) says the collaboration with the financial mentoring service has been crucial.

"It’s really important that these documents are translated for people who struggle to overcome language and cultural barriers.

"Elderly Pasifika, in particular, often don’t understand documents they are asked to sign. They can get into difficult situations with lenders because their English is not good enough to understand documents which are written in a particular way."

Funding for the translated documents were made possible as part of a funding partnership between FinCap and the NZBA. The partnership, which is funded by NZBA’s member banks, provides $5 million over five years for initiatives that support financial mentoring for people in need.

NZBA chief executive Roger Beaumont says: "We’re delighted to support this initiative. It makes sense to have these documents widely available and understood.

"The translations will help more people access the financial mentoring and banking services they need, which is a great result."

Bay Financial Mentors have translated the three documents into Fijian, Samoan, Tongan, Mandarin, Punjabi, and Hindi. The documents will now be translated into Pidgin, Tuvaluan and Niuean.

© Scoop Media

