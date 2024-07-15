Māori Game Developers And Storytellers Explore China's Tech Scene

Ten Māori business leaders in the game development and digital storytelling sectors are on their way to China for an in-depth look at the country's booming digital and business sector.

Organised by the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono, this visit is designed to immerse business leaders in China's digital and business world. The visit offers an overview of China's creative industries, insights into global and Asia-wide trends and opportunities to build cultural and business connections.

Focusing on game development and digital storytelling, the itinerary includes visits to leading Chinese tech companies and attendance at game development and digital entertainment expo - China Joy. This firsthand experience will be important for building connections and understanding China's successful digital ecosystem.

But the programme goes beyond just industry exposure. This haerenga (trip) also provides a chance for the participants to share kaupapa Māori values, culture and demonstrate how it shines through their approach to business and work - especially in the creative industries.

"This is more than just a visit," says Nick Siu, director business at the Foundation. "By sharing knowledge and experiences, both New Zealand and China's creative industries can benefit greatly. We hope this programme lays the groundwork for future projects and partnerships."

This initiative aligns with the Foundation's latest Perception of Asia and Asian Peoples report, which highlights a growing interest in Asia among young Māori. The report also emphasises the importance Māori place on whanaungatanga - the approach to building relationships, which can grow and deepen New Zealand’s relationships across Asia.

The trip will be taking place between July 21 to 29, 2024.

The participating business leaders are:

Amber Taylor: CEO of ARA Journeys uses immersive technology and AI to create award-winning platforms that combine the natural world with Indigenous knowledge.

Angela Cudd: Award-winning screen producer, forging pathways for indigenous content through collaborations with Asia and North America.

Cian Elyse White: Founding director of Aronui Indigenous Arts Festival, developing relationships in China to expand the drone show industry and digital storytelling collaborations.

Dr. Johnson Witehira: A leading Māori design expert, incorporating traditional knowledge into contemporary design solutions.

Kandy Wahanui-Peters: Technical co-founder of Tohu Media, developing AI tools for creators to establish content ownership and cultural rights.

Manawa Udy: Founder of Ngahere Communities, empowering Māori and Pasifika entrepreneurs through creative and social ventures.

Morgana Watson: PhD student and owner of 4Phase Aotearoa, creates Māori interactive media for entertainment and education, like the game Ariki: The Kaitiaki Saga.

Pita Taylor-Heke: Game developer at Aoerit Games, focused on creating engaging mobile games, including the upcoming Project Spark series.

Rio Hemopo: Co-founder of Koi Digital, blends Māori storytelling with digital arts to develop innovative interactive media.

Whetu Paitai: CEO of Piki and Lore Studios, designs video game experiences for both education and commercial markets.

About the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono

Established in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is New Zealand’s leading authority on Asia. Its mission is to equip New Zealanders to thrive in Asia, by providing experiences and resources to build knowledge, skills and confidence. The Foundation’s activities cover more than 20 countries in Asia and are delivered through eight core programmes: arts, business, entrepreneurship, leadership, media, research, Track II diplomacy and sports.

