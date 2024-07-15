New AMI Roadside Rescue Launch Among Thousands Of Callouts

AMI Roadside Rescue is today launching its new service which will be available for all New Zealanders, anywhere around the country, whether you’re insured with AMI or not.

“We are thrilled to introduce new simplified AMI Roadside Rescue subscriptions, designed with all New Zealand drivers in mind,” says AMI Executive General Manager Supply Chain and Hub Services, Dean MacGregor.

“Customers can call us for assistance for any vehicle, and any driver can call for the nominated vehicle. For $79 per year, drivers will get unlimited nationwide callouts, 24/7, with on-towed trailers, boats or caravans also covered.

“A discounted annual rate of $49 will be available for new and existing AMI customers also,” adds Mr MacGregor.

The award-winning AMI Roadside Rescue service, previously exclusive to AMI, State and NZI customers, provided assistance to more than 42,000 drivers over the last 12 months.

“It has never been such an important time to extend our service to all New Zealanders.”

The country’s active driving culture was reflected in new research commissioned by AMI, with 90% of respondents over 18 stating they currently drive a vehicle.*

“With majority of the population out and about on the road, there’s always the chance something can go wrong - even during a short trip down the road.

“Battery issues result in around 47% of all AMI Roadside Rescue callouts, followed by mechanical issues (21%), damaged tyres (12%), and keys being locked in the car or malfunctioning (6%).”

AMI’s Roadside Rescue data also shows that callouts commonly occur on Mondays, particularly during the early afternoon.

Whether you’re on a summer road trip or heading out for hot chocolate on a frosty day, Mr MacGregor notes, “we want to make sure all New Zealand drivers have access to an affordable roadside service with the best market price, so they are never stuck without a back-up plan.”

