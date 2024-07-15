GDPLive Unveils Latest NZ Financial Predictors At The New Zealand Initiative Event

[Auckland, New Zealand]—GDPLive (gdplive.net), the world’s first and only real-time GDP predictor, is premiering its newest web-based financial prediction tools at The New Zealand Initiative event hosted at the Foodstuffs NZ headquarters on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. NZT on 15 July, 2024. On hand will be Acting Prime Minister, Honourable David Seymour.

GDPLive will unveil its latest iteration of the revolutionary “GDP Tracker” for New Zealand along with launching the brand-new New Zealand “Inflation Tracker”. Additionally, the new website will feature a custom-built Chatbot to allow site visitors to ask questions about the GDP, Inflation, and industry data points.

GDPLive is the union of multiple New Zealand data sources combined with machine learning Artificial Intelligence (AI) created and developed by Massey University’s Dr. Christoph Schumacher and Dr. Teo Susnjak. Data partners include Worldline, PortConnect, KiwiRail, TradeMe, Steel & Tube, Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, New Zealand Immigration, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

GDPLive is supported by The New Zealand Initiative, Foodstuffs North Island, Cooper & Company, Toyota NZ, Mace Charitable Trust, Jarden, and Forsyth Barr.

“GDPLive.net fills a crucial gap, providing policymakers, businesses and the public with a real-time dashboard of the New Zealand economy that official statistics simply cannot match,” said Oliver Hartwich, The New Zealand Initiative.

“The GDPLive tool has now had the support, time and track record to be used as a tool to drive New Zealand forward and enable timely actions and decisions. GDP is a game for the whole economy so it’s vital that this data and insight is regular and available widely,” said Chris Quin, CEO, Foodstuffs NZ.

About GDPLive

GDPLive is the world’s first and only real-time Gross Domestic Product (GDP) tracker. The revolutionary economic data tracker is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Founded in 2018 by economic researcher Dr. Christoph Schumacher and data scientist Dr. Teo Susnjak at Massey University-Albany through the Knowledge Exchange Hub incubator, GDPLive utilises daily economic data from New Zealand industries and government agencies and ministries. GDPLive utilises machine learning to analyse and predict GDP benchmarks. GDPLive.net 2.0 features a proprietary NZ Inflation Tracker that is extremely relevant in today’s financial climate.

