Sustainability And Art Join Forces At The Cedars For CABN Hahndorf

Monday, 15 July 2024, 2:03 pm
Press Release: South Australian Tourism Commission

History, nature and the simple pleasures of life all come together at CABN’s newest property at The Cedars in Hahndorf, Adelaide Hills, just a 25-minute drive from the CBD.

The Handorf CABN experience is truly unique, allowing guests to stay in the very place where famous Australian landscape artist Hans Heysen lived and breathed his art.

CABN Hahndorf Aerial (Photo/Supplied)

With nine purpose-built off-grid cabins on 30 acres, the property features the Heysen family homestead and Australia’s oldest-remaining art studio that is accessible to the public, less than a 10 minutes’ walk from where the cabins are located.

Up to 26 people can be accommodated each night across the nine cabins, ranging from one CABN X fit out (with bathtub and sauna), to four cabins with bunk bed options suiting families.

All cabins run off solar panels and have combustion heating, as well as outdoor seating with fire pits for use during colder months.

CABN Hahndorf - CABN X bedroom (Photo/Supplied)

Indigenous tours and walking and cycling itineraries for small groups will be available for guests forming part of the extensive cultural tourism experiences on offer, and partnerships with local tour operators and producers will showcase regional offerings.

CABN Hahndorf is open for booking via the CABN website and is commissionable.

© Scoop Media

