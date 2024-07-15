Fusion5 Secures 2024 Microsoft ANZ Business Applications Partner Of The Year Award!

Fusion5 is delighted to announce that it has won the prestigious Microsoft ANZ Business Applications Partner of the Year Award for 2024.

This fiercely contested Microsoft ANZ award highlights partners across New Zealand and Australia who have delivered exceptional solutions for their customers and significantly impacted the market through their dedication and creativity.

"We are truly excited to have won the Microsoft ANZ Business Applications Partner of the Year Award for 2024," says Kristy Brown, Fusion5’s Chief Microsoft Officer - Australia/New Zealand. "Importantly, it signifies that Microsoft regards us as a safe pair of hands - and that we’re the best at what we do."

Kristy Brown (Photo/Supplied)

"The award recognises the quality of our work in the Business Applications category, where we’ve transformed service operations with Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, enhanced customer experiences through AI-powered tools like Copilot, driven productivity improvements with Finance and Operations, and excelled in digital contact centre innovations," says Brown. "A recent example is a groundbreaking Copilot Studio pilot for Victoria University of Wellington used to support this year’s academic year intake. Configured in just eight hours, the pilot proved the value of natural language searching using Gen AI technology to the degree that 95% of students who formed part of the pilot said they liked it and would use it again."

Since starting its Microsoft practice in 2016, Fusion5 has won multiple global and local Microsoft awards, including the Microsoft Partner of the Year for New Zealand in 2021, both the Business Applications and Transforming Products categories in the NZ Microsoft Partner Awards for 2020, and the APAC Services Partner of the Year for 2017.

Fusion5 has enjoyed significant growth in the last few years. Its current headcount is over 750 people across its nine Australia and New Zealand operations, making it a partner of scale.

