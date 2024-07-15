Elizabeth Arden Introduces New PREVAGE® Multi-restorative Soft Cream And PREVAGE® 3-in-1 Reset Serum

15 JULY 2024. AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – Elizabeth Arden unveils ground-breaking new additions to its PREVAGE® range – introducing the PREVAGE® Multi-Restorative Soft Cream and the PREVAGE® 3-in-1 Reset Serum. Pioneering a new era in preventive skincare, these innovations embody the essence of luxury, efficacy, and innovation, offering a cosmetic intervention for ageless skin at your fingertips for those seeking expedited improvement in skin texture and resilience.

PREVAGE® Multi-Restorative Soft Cream

Crafted with the latest advancements in skincare science - the PREVAGE® Multi-Restorative Soft Cream boasts a transformative formula that strengthens the skin's dermal matrix and provides a full cycle collagen support to boost and maintain healthy collagen, delivering visible fullness, firmness, and lift in just seven days*. Powered by a trio of skin-supportive specialists – Rice Peptides, Carnosine, and Idebenone – this lightweight yet intensely hydrating cream melts seamlessly into the skin, leaving it visibly revitalised and replenished on application.

PREVAGE® 3-in-1 Reset Serum

The PREVAGE® 3-in-1 Reset Serum represents a breakthrough in anti-aging technology, with triple action anti-aging power. Clinically proven to repair five major types of wrinkles, redensify skin-firming collagen, and renew the skin's barrier; the lightweight serum harnesses the power of Argireline Peptide which relaxes facial muscles, providing a Botox-like effect without the invasive procedure.

Bio-mimetic peptide Carnosine works in tandem to protect the skin from oxidative stress, preventing damage caused by free radicals. The skin is further supported through the serum’s third specialist ingredient, Idebenone which protects against 99% of collagen damage. Together, these ingredients correct and protect the skin, reversing signs of aging and rejuvenating the skin for a more youthful and vibrant complexion.

“We are very excited to introduce the PREVAGE® Multi-Restorative Soft Cream and the PREVAGE® 3-in-1 Reset Serum to the Elizabeth Arden PREVAGE® range as a power duo that will raise the bar in dermo cosmetic skincare,” said Carmen Coulter, Head of Marketing at Elizabeth Arden ANZ. “Idebenone is a key ingredient present in our new line-up of products for the PREVAGE®, which plays a crucial role in the results we are able to achieve. It protects against 99% of collagen damage and is a real game changer. The latest innovations join our PREVAGE® range, an unrivalled collection of forward-thinking products focused on protection and prevention, with your future self in mind.”

The PREVAGE® Multi-Restorative Soft Cream is retailed at $279 for 50ml and PREVAGE® 3-in-1 Reset Serum is retailed at $199 for 30ml. Both will be available from 15th of July, at Elizabeth Arden counters nationwide. Find your nearest stockist here.

For more launch details, please contact your nearest counters or visit Elizabeth Arden on Facebook, and @elizabethardenanz on Instagram and TikTok.

*Based on self-assessment results in a 4-week consumer study with 61 women

About Elizabeth Arden

A legendary innovator and a tireless entrepreneur, Miss Elizabeth Arden established the American beauty industry a century ago. Born Florence Nightingale Graham, she travelled from rural Canada to New York City, where she opened the first Red Door salon on Fifth Avenue in 1910.

Elizabeth Arden's fundamental belief was that beauty should not be a veneer of makeup, but an intelligent cooperation between science and nature. She lived by her mantra, "To be beautiful is the birth right of every woman."

Miss Arden created skin care products that benefited, not masked, the skin. She not only promoted her concept of total beauty, including diligent skincare, nutrition, and fitness, but lived it prudently as she persistently sought to bring a scientific approach to skincare formulations.

Miss Arden was uncompromising in her vision to create the new and best products, packaging, and services that women not only needed, but desired; whether it was the cult classic Eight Hour Cream, her legendary Blue Grass fragrance, or a bold red lipstick to coordinate with the uniforms of the women serving in the armed forces during World War II.

Elizabeth Arden's list of beauty innovations is long. She was the first to introduce eye makeup to the women of America and pioneered the creation of the "makeover." With the launch of Ardena Skin Tonic, the company became the first to incorporate its founder's name into a product name. Miss Arden developed the first travel-size beauty products and was the first in the cosmetics business to train and send out a team of traveling demonstrators and saleswomen.

By the 1930s, Miss Arden had opened Red Door salons in the majority of the fashion capitals around the globe, and proudly acknowledged her accomplishments by proclaiming that there were only three American names known in every corner of the globe: Singer Sewing Machines, Coca-Cola, and Elizabeth Arden.

Through it all, Miss Arden created both an empire and a new industry. Her entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to innovation, quality and excellence remain the soul of the company today.

For more on Elizabeth Arden, visit: https://corporate.elizabetharden.com/

